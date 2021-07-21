Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Markets, 2027

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CAD global market is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4,813.5 million by 2027.

Cardiac Assist Devices based on product type are segmented into Ventricular assist device (VAD), Total Artificial Heart (TAH), and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) among which VAD commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Ventricular assist devices are sub-segmented into Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD), and Biventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD). Among these, LVAD commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on pump type is segmented into Pulsatile Pump and Continuous Flow Pump, among which, continuous flow pump segment commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The continuous flow pump is further segmented into axial flow pump and centrifugal flow pump - the axial flow pump generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on implant type is segmented into Extracorporeal CAD, Intracorporeal CAD, and Percutaneous CAD. Among these, Percutaneous CAD generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The CAD market based on patient type is segmented into Adult and Pediatric, among which, the adult market commanded the largest revenue in 2020. The CAD application market is classified as Bridge to Transplant (BTT), Bridge to destination (BTD), Bridge to Recovery (BTR), and Bridge to Candidacy (BTC) among which Bridge to recovery (BTR) commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary 2 Introduction 3 Market Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Segmentation3.3 Factors Influencing Market3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Heart Failure3.3.1.2 Shortage of Heart Donors3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements In CAD3.3.1.4 Rising Geriatric Population3.3.1.5 Vast Pipeline Products3.3.1.6 Increase In Funding for CAD Research3.3.2 Restraints and Threats3.3.2.1 Adverse Events and Complication With the Implantations of CAD3.3.2.2 Cost of the Devices3.3.2.3 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines3.3.2.5 Availability of Alternative Products3.4 Regulatory Affairs3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization3.5 Reimbursement Scenario3.5.1 Reimbursement Table3.5.1.1 Ventricular Assist Device Reimbursement 3.5.1.2 CAD Physician Reimbursement3.6 Funding Scenario3.7 Upcoming Technology3.8 Clinical Trial Data3.9 Patent Trends3.10 Technological Advancements3.10.1 Introduction3.10.2 Extra Aortic Balloon Pump3.10.3 Non-Blood-Contacting CADs3.10.4 Muscle Powered VADs3.11 Porter's Five force Analysis3.12 Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (PVAD) Market Penetration3.13 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Market Penetration3.14 Supply Chain Analysis3.15 Market Share Analysis by Major Players3.16 Cardiac Assist Devices Number of Units Sold by Region3.17 Comparison of Cardiac Assist Devices 4 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Product4.1 Introduction4.2 Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)4.2.1 Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)4.2.2 Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)4.2.3 Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD)4.3 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP)4.4 Total Artificial Heart (TAH) 5 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Implant Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Extracorporeal Or Paracorporeal CAD5.3 Intracorporeal CAD5.4 Percutaneous CAD 6 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Pump Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Pulsatile Flow Pump6.3 Continuous Flow Pump6.3.1 Centrifugal Flow Pump6.3.2 Axial Flow Pump 7 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Patient Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Pediatric CAD7.3 Adult CAD 8 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Application8.1 Introduction 8.2 CAD Treatment Flow Chart8.3 Bridge To Transplant (BTT)8.4 Bridge To Destination therapy (BTD)8.5 Bridge To Recovery (BTR)8.6 Bridge To Candidacy (BTC) 9 Regional Analysis9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 The U.S.9.2.2 Rest of North America9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.2 France9.3.3 U.K.9.3.4 Rest of Europe9.4 APAC9.4.1 Japan9.4.2 China9.4.3 India9.4.4 Rest of APAC9.5 RoW9.5.1 Brazil9.5.2 Rest of Latin America9.5.3 Middle East and Others 10 Company Developments10.1 Introduction10.2 Approvals10.3 Agreements and Joint Ventures10.4 Other Developments 11 Major Companies11.1 Abbott Laboratories11.2 Abiomed, Inc.11.3 Berlin Heart GmbH11.4 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Xenios AG)11.5 Getinge Group (Maquet)11.6 Livanova Plc11.7 Medtronic, Plc11.8 Syncardia Systems, Llc11.9 Teleflex Incorporated11.10 Zeon Corporation

