Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market To Record Incremental Growth Of $ 463.11 Mn During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carboxymethyl cellulose market is expected to grow by $ 463.11 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest market research report by Technavio, the impact is expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters, with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market:

Factors such as cost-effectiveness, application of CMC as a stabilizing agent, and the rising awareness about healthy and processed food will offer immense growth opportunities.

The carboxymethyl cellulose market research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence the market growth during 2021-2025.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the carboxymethyl cellulose market by Application (Food and beverages, Pharma & cosmetics, Oil and gas, Paper, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the carboxymethyl cellulose market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. China and India are the key markets for carboxymethyl cellulose in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

