Carbon GeoCapture Selected To Present At CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

Carbon GeoCapture will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 on 22nd & 23rd July at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. Up to 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, EarthX, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

Carbon GeoCapture has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Carbon GeoCapture's unique technology captures carbon dioxide from any source and sequesters it in unconventional rock formations, unlocking massive carbon sequestration potential at a scale greater (5-10+ gigatons per year) and a cost lower ( $20- $40/ton for point sources) than previously imagined.

"Carbon GeoCapture is honored to be recognized at CleanEquity® Monaco as a leading innovator in helping to meet the world's mid-century climate goals," said John Pope, Ph.D., President and CEO of Carbon GeoCapture. "Carbon capture technologies are critical for mitigating the worst impacts of climate change. Carbon GeoCapture's unique approach offers an opportunity to quickly, safely and economically reduce carbon dioxide, now."

About Carbon GeoCapture

Carbon GeoCapture Corp (CGC) was founded in 2016 on research and technology development efforts that started in 2019. Carbon GeoCapture is focused on using its technology and knowledge to sequester significant amounts of carbon dioxide in unconventional geologic formations as economically and quickly as possible.

For more information about Carbon GeoCapture, please visit https://carbongeocapture.com/.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies, advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

Event website: https://www.cleanequitymonaco.com

