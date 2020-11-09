Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market By Service, End-use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market by Service (Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Cement, Chemical & Petrochemical, Power Generation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration is extensively used in oil & gas, power generation, fertilizer, and various other sectors. Increasing usage of captured carbon for enhanced oil recovery operations in the oil & gas industry is laying a key role behind the growth of CCUS market.

Capture segment to dominate the market in terms of value.

The Capture segment holds the majority of the share in the CCUS market. Carbon capture is the first stage of the CCUS process and involves capturing CO2 from its emission source. It can be applied to any large-scale emission process, including coal-fired power generation plants; gas and oil production; and manufacturing industries, such as cement, iron, and steel. The cost of capturing CO2 is heavily dependent on technical, economic, and financial factors associated with the design and operation of the production process, along with the design and operation of the CO2 capture technology

Power Generation is the fastest-growing segment in the market in terms of value.

Fossil fuel power plants generate significant amounts of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, which are believed to be the main cause of climate change. And Power Generation industry is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration market. Various upcoming CCUS equipped projects in the power generation sector, such as Project TUNDRA (US), Cal Capture Project (US), CLEAN GAS project (UK), and Korea CCS (APAC) are the major driver the behind the high growth in the segment.

Europe is the fastest-growing carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration, in terms of volume.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration market during the forecast period. Norway has been very active in curbing carbon emissions since 1990. The upcoming projects in the Netherlands and the UK are also projected to drive the market in the region. Norway Full Chain ( Norway), Caledonia Clean (UK), Hynet North West (UK), and Por of Rotterdam (Also known as PORTHOS) ( Netherlands) are few projects that are scheduled to start before 2025 an are the major reason behind the high growth of CCUS market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market 4.2 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market, By Service And Region, 2019 4.3 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market, By End-Use Industry 4.4 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market, By Key Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Focus On Reducing Co2 Emissions5.2.1.2 Government Support5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand For Co2-Eor Techniques5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Carbon Capture And Sequestration5.2.2.2 Decreasing Crude Oil Prices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Large Number Of Upcoming Projects In APAC5.2.3.2 Continuous Investments In Developing Innovative Capturing Technologies Enabling Economic Operations5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Reducing Co2 Capturing Costs5.2.4.2 Safety Concerns At Storage Sites5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Patent Analysis5.4.1 Methodology5.4.2 Document Type5.4.3 Insight5.4.4 Top Applicants Of Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Supply Chain Analysis5.7 Covid-19 Impact Analysis5.8 Pricing Analysis5.9 Regulatory Landscape 6 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market, By Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Capture6.2.1 Post Combustion6.2.1.1 Offers High Co2 Capture Efficiency Of 99%6.2.2 Oxy-Fuel6.2.2.1 Simplified Co2 Capture In Comparison To Conventional Processes6.2.3 Pre Combustion6.2.3.1 Eliminates Co2 From A Gas Stream Prior To Its Dilution With Air Or Oxygen6.3 Transportation6.3.1 Pipelines Extensively Used For Transporting Co26.4 Utilization6.4.1 Growing Usage Of Ccus For Eor Operations6.5 Storage6.5.1 Geological Storage6.5.1.1 Oil & Gas Reservoirs6.5.1.1.1 Most Efficient Storage Type6.5.1.2 Unmineable Coal Beds6.5.1.2.1 Further Research Required To Optimize The Process6.5.1.3 Saline Aquifers6.5.1.3.1 Less Knowledge About It Features Compared To Other Storage Types6.5.2 Deep Ocean Storage6.5.2.1 Not Preferred Over Geological Storage Due To Associated Environmental Risks 7 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market, By End-Use Industry7.1 Introduction7.2 Oil & Gas7.2.1 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market In Oil & Gas, By Region7.3 Iron & Steel7.3.1 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market In Iron & Steel, By Region7.4 Power Generation7.4.1 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market In Power Generation, By Region7.5 Cement7.5.1 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market In Cement, By Region7.6 Chemical & Petrochemical7.6.1 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market In Chemical & Petrochemical, By Region7.7 Others7.7.1 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market In Other End-Use Industries, By Region 8 Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Sequestration Market, By Region8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Ccus In The Chemical & Petrochemical Industry To Drive The Market8.2.2 Canada8.2.2.1 Increasing Focus On Utilization Of Captured Co28.3 Europe8.3.1 France8.3.1.1 Involved In The Development Of The Eu Ccs Directive8.3.2 Netherlands8.3.2.1 Porthos Ccs Projects Pose Market Growth Opportunity8.3.3 UK8.3.3.1 Fastest-Growing Market In The World8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Holds Potential For Market Growth8.3.5 Norway8.3.5.1 Norway Full Chain To Drive The Market In The Country8.3.6 Rest Of Europe8.4 APAC8.4.1 China8.4.1.1 Maximum Emissions Of Co2 In The World8.4.2 Japan8.4.2.1 Home To Leading Companies In The Ccus Ecosystem8.4.3 India8.4.3.1 One Of The Largest Emitters Of Co2 In The World8.4.4 Australia8.4.4.1 One Of The Most Promising Markets In The World8.4.5 Rest Of APAC8.5 MEA8.5.1 UAE8.5.1.1 Home To The World'S Largest Iron & Steel Ccs Project8.5.2 Saudi Arabia8.5.2.1 Government Supporting The Implementation Of Ccs8.5.3 Rest Of MEA8.6 Latin America8.6.1 Brazil8.6.1.1 Petrobras Ccs Facility Driving The Market 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping9.2.1 Star9.2.2 Pervasive9.2.3 Participants9.2.4 Emerging Leaders9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/Smes)9.3.1 Star9.3.2 Emerging Leaders9.3.3 Pervasive9.3.4 Participants9.4 Strength Of Product Portfolio9.5 Business Strategy Excellence9.6 Market Share Analysis9.7 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players9.8 Competitive Scenario9.8.1 Expansion9.8.2 Agreement9.8.3 Acquisition9.8.4 Product Launch/Technology Launch9.8.5 Partnership9.8.6 Joint Venture9.8.7 Collaboration9.8.8 Contract 10 Company Profiles10.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc10.2 Fluor Corporation10.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.10.4 Linde Plc10.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation10.6 JGC Holdings Corporation10.7 Schlumberger Limited10.8 Aker Solutions10.9 Honeywell International Inc.10.10 Halliburton10.11 Hitachi, Ltd.10.12 Siemens AG10.13 General Electric10.14 Total S.A.10.15 Equinor ASA10.16 Others10.16.1 C - Capture Ltd.10.16.2 Tandem Technical10.16.3 Carbicrete10.16.4 Climeworks Ag10.16.5 Carbon Clean10.16.6 Newlight Technologies, Inc.10.16.7 Electrochaea Gmbh10.16.8 Carbonfree Chemicals10.16.9 Carbon Engineering, Ltd. 10.16.10 Green Minerals 11 Appendix

