Carbon Black Market To Reach USD 5.33 Billion By 2025 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Carbon Black Market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.33 billion during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment .

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats? The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

What is the expected price changes in this market? The Carbon Black Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.48% during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market? Cabot Corp., Birla Corp. Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons SA, International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Omsk Carbon Group OOO, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers? Volume-based pricing and Spot pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Carbon Black Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

