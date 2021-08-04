Caravel Autism Health Opens Another Wisconsin Center For Children With Autism

KENOSHA, Wis., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum, has just opened a new center in Kenosha, WI. The new center, located at 4006 Washington Road, is designed to meet the needs of children who are on the autism spectrum. It is a colorful, sensory-friendly place where children work one-on-one with therapists to learn new skills and build connections with others.

Caravel Autism Health was founded in Green Bay in 2009 by clinicians who specialize in treating childhood autism. Its experts have been helping children and families impacted by autism for more than a decade. Caravel offers a range of wraparound services including diagnostic evaluations, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, family support and counseling.

"Caravel Autism Health wants to expand access to the best possible care for children who have autism," said Mike Miller, Caravel's Chief Executive Officer. "In too many communities, there is a shortage of providers who specialize in childhood autism. We know that ABA therapy is the key to better outcomes, and our goal is to ensure that families have access to this life-changing treatment."

"We want parents in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois to know that help and resources are now available for children who have autism," explained Tasha Rieck, MS, BCBA, who is the clinic director for Caravel in Kenosha. "The ABA treatment plans that we create help kids develop skills and gain confidence. ABA is evidence-based therapy that helps children connect with the world around them. We're thrilled to be bringing this therapy to the Kenosha community."

Caravel is accepting appointments for children ages 2 to 18. To learn more, visit caravelautism.com or call 262.444.5969.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

