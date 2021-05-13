Caravel Autism Health Adds The Center For Autism Treatment To Increase Access And Services For Milwaukee Families

MEQUON, Wis., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Center for Autism Treatment ("The Center"). In combining their teams, the companies will expand access to autism therapy, psychological assessments, and family counseling services for families across Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs.

Caravel Autism Health serves children with autism and their families through a network of six autism therapy centers in the Milwaukee metro area. The addition of The Center team will enhance Caravel's ability to meet the pressing needs of Milwaukee families seeking evidence-based treatment for children who are on the autism spectrum. Caravel also welcomes the opportunity to now offer programs developed by The Center to promote speech development for its clients.

Families in the Milwaukee region continue to lack sufficient access to autism diagnosis and evidence-based treatment, and Caravel Autism Health is actively investing in the community to address this need. Beyond the acquisition of The Center, Caravel recently opened two new centers in Pewaukee and Mequon and is building out two more centers set to open this summer, bringing the number of treatment centers to seven for the Milwaukee area. According to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller, "We continue to see significant demand from Milwaukee families who need better access to specialists for both diagnosis and treatment for autism. By adding clinicians from The Center to our integrated operating platform and diagnostic services, Caravel can extend its impact and provide more families the answers and better outcomes they need."

Founded in 2006, The Center has built a clinically impressive practice behind the leadership of co-founder Tamara Kasper. Ms. Kasper is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and speech- language pathologist who has specialized in autism for over 25 years. She is recognized as a prominent advocate for autism treatment in Wisconsin and nationally and is particularly noted for her work integrating elements of speech therapy into clinical programming for children with autism. Ms. Kasper will continue to serve and advocate through a leadership role on Caravel Autism Health's Clinical Center of Excellence, joining other clinicians, BCBAs, and PhDs with decades of experience in autism diagnosis and treatment.

"We are excited to join Caravel Autism Health and together increase the reach of high-quality clinical services within this community," said Ms. Kasper. "Additionally, our clients and their families will now benefit from access to diagnostics and psychological services, as well as Caravel's extensive training programs and field-defining reporting on clinical outcomes."

"Our team is thrilled to welcome Tamara and The Center team," explained Jennifer Storlie, BCBA, Regional Director for Caravel Autism Health. "We look forward to serving more families via our Mequon location and developing innovative clinical programs together." To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.caravelautism.com, call 262-239-4582, or email info@caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

