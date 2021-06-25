Caravan Sales Boom As Camping Makes A Comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian caravan sales have hit a 30-year high in 2021, according to personal loan experts Positive Lending Solutions. With international borders remaining strictly closed and Covid-19 restrictions changing quickly and constantly, holidays are seeing Australians travelling closer to home, making camping the holiday activity of choice for many.

Those in the caravan industry report an average of a 15% increase in caravan sales in January and February, as compared to previous years. The Caravan Industry Association of Australia has predicted that over the next 12 months, a record-breaking number of caravans will be built and sold - some industry experts are forecasting as many as 25,000 units being built over the next year.

After Victoria's months-long lockdown in the second half of 2020, Victorians were extremely eager to get back out and travel as much as possible. Due to the pandemic, Australia's international borders are firmly shut to most countries except New Zealand and will remain so at least until 2022. Tourism Australia is encouraging Aussies to "holiday at home" this year and take advantage of all that Australia has to offer before international borders eventually open again.

Thus, with international travel off the table, small outbreaks still emerging in different locations throughout the country, and state borders often shutting swiftly and with little notice, the choice to travel within one's own state is a popular choice amongst most Australians this year. The best way to do it? In a caravan.

While a large portion of Australia's automotive manufacturing industry has been in decline, the caravan industry remains thriving. Each year, the caravan industry contributes an average of over $20 million to the Australian economy, according to caravan loan experts Positive Lending. As of May this year, there were approximately 750,000 RVs, caravans, and motorhomes registered in Australia, and almost all of them are Australian-made.

For the foreseeable future, road trips and caravans are going to be the choice mode of travel around Australia and caravan sales are only expected to keep rising. Positive Lending reports that caravan loan applications have increased exponentially since 2019 and speculates that with the increased popularity of camping, boat finance applications may be the next trend seen in Australia.

