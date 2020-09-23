Carandini Launches Authentic Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena To Retailers Throughout The Country, Brings Italian Tradition To U.S. Consumers

MODENA, Italy, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carandini, an Italian Balsamic Vinegar of Modena producer since 1641, and premium condiment and dressing company, is expanding its product line into the United States.

MODENA, Italy, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carandini, an Italian Balsamic Vinegar of Modena producer since 1641, and premium condiment and dressing company, is expanding its product line into the United States. A Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Emilio), Sweet White Vinegar (Bianca) and Italian Cheese Dressing are among the new authentically Italian domestic offerings.

Now available in nearly 500 Whole Foods stores nationwide, Carandini's genuine vinegars and dressings boast first-class resources and techniques that meet the strict standards of producing quality vinegar-based products.

Carandini products now found on shelves in the U.S. include:

Emilio Silver Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI - $10.99 MSRP

A premier high-density Balsamic Vinegar of Modena that contains 60% grape must and strikes a balance between sweet and sour. The versatile ingredient pairs well with sweet and savory dishes while exuding a perfectly mahogany color and a rich perfume. Emilio Silver is a perfect companion for vegetables, meat, cheese, fish, ice cream and fruit.

Bianca Sweet White Vinegar - $10.99 MSRP

Delicate and sweet, this sweet white vinegar contains 80% grape must and is used in dishes that require the preservation of the natural color of foods. The high-density Bianca can be used to dress many different meals or as a base to an array of vinaigrettes to enrich and bring out true flavors of a dish. Perfect to add to beef and fish tartare, savoy cabbage, and a variety of other meats, vegetables and fruits.

Italian Cheese Dressing with Sweet White Vinegar & Parmigiano Reggiano PDO - $5.99 MSRP

Approved by the prestigious Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, this is a Carandini-patented recipe that celebrates the excellence of the Emilia Romagna region. Pair it with dishes like a salad, french fries, risotto and fish.

With production taking place in Modena, a city in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region that is home to the traditional methods of formulating true balsamic vinegar, Carandini carries the prestigious Protected Geographical Indication* (PGI) on their Emilio Silver Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

"The precise standards that are met during our production process are what make our vinegars stand out high above the rest," says Stefano Bellei, CEO, Carandini. "We are honored to bring the tastes of our Italian home to the United States and look forward to seeing how our new customers apply our vinegars to their cooking creations."

True Balsamic Vinegar of Modena begins with specific grapes grown in Modena, Italy picked at the peak of ripeness that are then crushed, pressed and put through an evaporator before being mixed with an exclusive recipe of wine vinegar. Once mixed, the flavors come together as they mature in select wood barrels in a controlled environment before being analyzed and approved for bottling.

Learn more about Carandini's Modenese Tale of Taste at www.carandinius.com.

About CarandiniSince 1641 Carandini has perfected the production of authentic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. As a family-owned company that has been passed down from generation to generation, Carandini uses age-old expertise combined with cutting-edge technology to bring the finest Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and condiments to tables around the world. From selecting the best ingredients to overseeing the ripening and aging cycles, each phase of production is strictly monitored to guarantees a product of the very highest quality. Visit www.carandinius.com to learn more and follow Carandini on Instagram ( @carandinius), Pinterest ( CarandiniUS) and Facebook ( CarandiniOfficial) for vinegar education and inspiration.

*PGI- Analytical characteristics: density at 20°C not less than 1.06 for the refined product, actual alcohol strength not more than 1.5%, total acidity not less than 6%, total sulphur dioxide: not more than 100 mg/l, minimum dry extract content: 30 g per liter, reducing sugars: not less than 110 g/l Organoleptic properties:clarity: clear and bright, colour: deep brown, aroma: persistent, delicate and slightly acidic with woody overtones, taste: bitter-sweet, balanced Geographical Area:'Aceto Balsamico di Modena' must be produced within the provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia.2009 Official Journal of the European Union L 175/9

