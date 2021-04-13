Car Rental Los Angeles - CarRentalLosAngeles.net Now Offers Several New Operators

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online LA car rental comparison company CarRentalLosAngeles.net will now offer several additional regional operators for travellers to book their car rental from Los Angeles.

Matt Bison of the Marketing team has said 'CarRentalLosAngeles.net is becoming quite the beacon for people looking to book car rentals for as little as possible and later in 2021 we expect a huge spike in bookings'.

Visiting CarRentalLosAngeles.net provides users unrivalled access to the lowest rental car prices in LA and also features many other companies travellers may be familiar with.

Travellers can also make discovering Los Angeles now even more exciting in just the right rental car using the new CarRentalLosAngeles.net app.

About CarRentalLosAngeles.net

CarRentalLosAngeles.net is a car rental comparison website specifically focused on rentals in LA. By liaising directly with rental desks CarRentalLosAngeles.net aims to offer the lowest priced rental cars across Los Angeles.

SOURCE CarRentalLosAngeles.net

Contact - Barrie Mason, Global PR Team, +1 323-462-5890

Related Links CarRentalLosAngeles.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-rental-los-angeles---carrentallosangelesnet-now-offers-several-new-operators-301268261.html

SOURCE CarRentalLosAngeles.net