Car Keys Express Signs National Distribution Deals With 3 Leading US Retailers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Keys Express (CKE) has secured distribution agreements with three leading retailers to carry the company's award-winning Universal Car Remote chainwide at more than 3,000 big box stores and nearly 10,000 auto parts stores across the US.

The Universal Car Remote controls the remote keyless entry systems for thousands of automotive makes and models. At the touch of a button, the remote performs the same functions as the vehicle's original keyless entry remote, such as locking and unlocking doors, panic, even opening the truck.

This technological breakthrough allows for many products to be combined into just a few. Now retailers can dramatically reduce costs by decreasing the number of SKUs necessary to enter the keyless remote business or enhance their current offering.

The remote replaces 216 OEM keyless entry car remotes and is compatible with 58 million vehicles from 1997-2018. At a typical retail price of $29.95, it costs consumers less than half of what they'd pay for a traditional dealership replacement and with easy, "no tools" setup, is 100% customer programmable.

"Before the Universal Car Remote, retailers in this category faced high SKU counts, low turns, and high inventory costs. With a single SKU, we eliminate those problems," said Kirk Stewart, Director of Retail Sales for Car Keys Express. "More and more retailers are merchandising the product in impulse, high traffic areas and are being rewarded as the Universal Car Remote has become a top seller and the best performing SKU in its category."

With the Universal Car Remote, retailers can cover millions of vehicles with a single SKU, so instead of filling a wall of pegs with over 200 different remotes, they can fill just one peg, resulting in better product turns, higher margins, and significantly lower inventory costs.

Much like the universal TV remote that has been popular for decades, the Universal Car Remote is a great solution for a large variety of retailers from auto parts stores, service facilities and mass retail. It hits a price point that generates significant impulse purchases and as a result many retailers will merchandise the product at the front counter to maximize sales.

The Universal Car Remote is just one of many products designed to help retailers re-enter the automotive key replacement business. From universal keys and remotes that reduce product count, to EZ Installers that let consumers "pair" keys to vehicles without special dealership computers, to the world's first car key vending machine, to the world's first mobile app that lets drivers replace keys using a mobile phone, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com/Retail to learn how Car Keys Express is bringing real automotive key replacement back to retail for the first time in 30 years.

"For Car Keys Express, these three companies represent the gold standard of retail, each with thousands of locations that are well known, convenient and trusted by their customers," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "The decision by these retailers to stock the Universal Car Remote in all locations nationwide speaks to their confidence in how it solves a problem for the consumer."

About Car Keys ExpressCar Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com .

