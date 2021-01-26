CAR Financial Services Offers Exclusive Program To ABCoA Deal Pack Customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAR Financial Services, Inc. ("CAR"), a leading provider of liquidity to the Buy Here Pay Here industry, has partnered with ABCoA Deal Pack to offer a floor plan line to dealerships using the Deal Pack DMS. "The Deal Pack dealer management software offers integrated accounting, robust collections features and extensive internal controls," said Robert Chappell, President of CAR. "We are confident dealers using the Deal Pack DMS will operate soundly, assisting in the decision to extend credit to those dealers."

Building a BHPH portfolio takes capital. The CAR Floor Plan provides a dealer with a line of credit customized for their needs in order to buy inventory and keep business moving. With competitive rates and fees, CAR's pricing rewards the efficient dealer who can turn their inventory. The BHPH dealer benefits by having other CAR services available to give them a complete support structure from floor plan, to servicing, to capital and receivable cash flow alternatives. CAR's renowned dealer service expertise and relationship management keeps dealers engaged and informed for the life of the portfolio.

"We are thrilled about this exclusive program with CAR Financial," said Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA Deal Pack. "CAR Financial Services is a partner to dealerships, providing floorplan, bulk purchase, pay share, and other means of liquidity. We are proud to offer independent dealerships a complete DMS package that comes complete with funding to help their operation flourish."

70% of all business failures are related to cash flow. Deal Pack is an all-in-one Dealership Management Software with built-in accounting and robust collections tools specific for Buy Here Pay Here dealerships. Deal Pack enables BHPH dealers to increase financial reporting accuracy to 100% and attain more funding through trusted financials. The average Deal Pack customer improves collections by 2x and reduces delinquencies by up to 74% from improved collections processes.

Participate in a live webinar demo of Deal Pack on Wednesday, February 17 th at 2PM EST to see how Deal Pack solves the challenges of today's used car dealerships. Dealers interested in this exclusive program should call ABCoA Deal Pack or CAR Financial Services directly.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA)

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. is a cutting-edge software development company specializing in end-to-end enterprise software for the subprime industry. Since 1983, Advanced Business Computers of America has helped used car dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with all-in-one software and white-glove service after the sale. Deal Pack® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. Visit www.abcoa.com / www.dealpack.com

For more information about ABCoA Deal Pack, please call 800.526.5832

About CAR Financial Services (CAR)

CAR Financial Services, Inc. services both independent automotive dealers and automotive sub-prime financial organizations. CAR has a national geographic footprint, operating in 47 States. CAR's programs continue to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers. CAR's strengths lie with their experienced and professional employees, their dedication to technology and a tradition of over 25 years of quality service. Visit carfinancial.com or call 877-570-8857 for more information.

