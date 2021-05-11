Car Capital Appoints Company Advisors, John Binnie And Kirk Shryoc

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital, an automotive FinTech company that provides their dealer partners with the ability to make 24/7 instant auto loan decisions, is happy to announce the appointment of two company advisers, John...

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital, an automotive FinTech company that provides their dealer partners with the ability to make 24/7 instant auto loan decisions, is happy to announce the appointment of two company advisers, John Binnie and Kirk Shryoc. Binnie was most recently Vice Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America, and previously a partner at Moelis & Company, Head of Diversified Financials Group at Morgan Stanley, and Co-head of the Bank and Diversified Financial Services Group at Salomon Smith Barney. Shryoc is Managing Partner at Hard Right Solutions LLC and Co-founder of Mobility Financial Management, LLC. Shryoc is also a board member of several private companies and previously VP and Assistant Treasurer of The Hertz Corporation. Binnie and Shryoc are also investors in Car Capital and bring a wealth of experience and ideas to contribute to Car Capital's upward trajectory of tremendous growth since they launched operations earlier this year.

We are thrilled to welcome John Binnie and Kirk Shryoc as company advisors. —Justin Tisler, CEO at Car Capital.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Binnie and Kirk Shryoc as company advisors," said Justin Tisler, Co-founder and CEO at Car Capital. "Their broad experience will be invaluable to Car Capital as we continue to build the company, expand into additional markets and pursue future fundraising and strategic initiatives."

With 100% automated instant approvals available to their dealer partners through their propriety web-based platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS), Car Capital makes it possible for any driver regardless of credit history to feel confident in the ability to purchase a vehicle when entering the dealership.

"I'm excited to work with Justin and the team at Car Capital to help develop this exceptional company into a sector-leading organization," said John Binnie, former Vice Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America. "With their innovative technology that benefits both dealers and consumers, they are on track to make a significant impact on the retail auto industry in the best way."

"As an investor and now advisor to Car Capital, I'm looking forward to supporting the company's growth and their unique strategy to provide consumers with the opportunity to buy a car no matter their credit situation," said Kirk Shryoc, Managing Partner at Hard Right Solutions LLC.

About Car CapitalCar Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at press@carcapital.com or visit carcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-capital-appoints-company-advisors-john-binnie-and-kirk-shryoc-301288573.html

SOURCE Car Capital