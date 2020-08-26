Capture Magnetic Moments With The New DJI OM 4 Smartphone Stabilizer

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today unveiled the DJI OM 4, a premium smartphone stabilizer that helps capture important moments that pull you in. The rebranded sequel to DJI's popular Osmo Mobile line, the DJI OM 4, features a highly functional quick-snap magnetic phone attachment system, intuitive operation, upgraded motors, new creative capture modes and a portable folding design. As mobile phone cameras become more advanced, the DJI OM 4 optimizes their technology by helping anyone easily create smoother, higher quality and more visually appealing images and videos. Using high-quality materials, robust motors and the absolute latest in 3-axis stabilizer technology, the DJI OM 4 offers everyone an effortless way to capture compelling content with just a few taps of your finger.

The Smartphone Stabilizer You'll Use Every Day

The DJI OM 4's folding design makes it portable and convenient to take everywhere and the perfect companion for all of life's adventures, whether on upcoming road trips, video conferencing with friends far away or summertime grilling in the backyard with family. On a full charge, the DJI OM 4 offers an impressive battery life of 15 hours and can also be used as a portable battery charger if need be. With durable, premium materials made to last and its easy to use features, the DJI OM 4 will quickly integrate into daily life as the smartphone stabilizer you won't leave home without. It is compatible with the vast majority of smartphones. Using upgraded motors, it can now support a heavier weight than its predecessors.

"As the DJI OM smartphone stabilizers have evolved over the years, every iteration has made it easier for anyone to add rock-solid stabilization to their photos and videos. With its new magnetic attachment and folding design, the DJI OM 4 again goes farther so anyone, no matter their experience with gimbals, can pick it up and make content that pulls in the viewer," said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. "As people around the globe now rely on their smartphones to navigate the new work-from-home world, stay connected with loved ones and showcase their lives, the DJI OM 4 is our phone's companion we need to make capturing footage fun, smooth and magnetic."

Easier Than Ever Before

The DJI OM 4 transforms handheld stabilizer technology with a new and unique high-grade magnetic attachment design that makes it simpler than ever to attach and balance your phone to DJI OM 4. Two new options allow for quick and easy attachment and detachment of your phone. A sleek, secure and lightweight metal clamp connects to the back of your phone and can remain fixed to it during daily use, while ready to instantly attach to the DJI OM 4. A second option removes the balancing step by sticking an aesthetically designed magnetic mount with ring holder onto the back of your phone allowing snapping onto DJI OM4 even easier. The intuitive design allows DJI OM 4 users to access and control its core features and functions with just one hand. When not in immediate use, the DJI OM 4 can stay in Standby Mode to be easily reactivated at any moment.

Capture Content You'll Want To Share

The DJI OM 4 and the DJI Mimo app work together to help anyone generate top-quality content easily, with pre-programmed shooting modes and professional-grade features that make your photos and videos jump off the screen:

ActiveTrack 3.0 : Select a subject for the DJI OM 4 to automatically track and let the gimbal do the work for you. Newly updated, the mode features improved distinction between subjects such as adults, children, and pets. Framing during ActiveTrack can now be adjusted by using the dedicated joystick for enhanced control.

: Select a subject for the DJI OM 4 to automatically track and let the gimbal do the work for you. Newly updated, the mode features improved distinction between subjects such as adults, children, and pets. Framing during ActiveTrack can now be adjusted by using the dedicated joystick for enhanced control. Gesture Control : Easily start and stop video recording or take photos by using hand gestures to control the DJI OM 4, perfect for capturing an epic selfie or group footage without a finicky self-timer.

: Easily start and stop video recording or take photos by using hand gestures to control the DJI OM 4, perfect for capturing an epic selfie or group footage without a finicky self-timer. Pre-programmed Movements and Modes:Take advantage of unique gimbal movements and high-grade image modes that will make footage look like it was shot by a professional:- DynamicZoom: A visually appealing cinematic look, the DJI OM 4 automatically adjusts the zoom function to create the dramatic background shift made popular by Alfred Hitchcock . - Timelapse, Motionlapse, Hyperlapse: Show the passing of time in a sped-up form using TimeLapse; Motionlapse, which adds set movement points for the gimbal; or HyperLapse to physically move with the gimbal. All three modes use Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology as well as the 3-axis gimbal for an added level of smoothness. Easily share these creative videos on social media for the world to enjoy. - Slow-motion: Slow down the world around you in stunning detail with the Slow-motion feature.- Sport Mode: The DJI OM 4 will respond and follow subjects and movements faster to add a level of action to the scene. - Panoramas: Choose from three creative panorama options to capture a wider perspective including 3X3 panorama, 240°panorama and a new "CloneMe" panorama which allows the user to add multiple versions of a person or subject into one shot for a unique and creative effect. - Spin Shot Gimbal Movement:Activated in the DJI Mimo app and using the joystick, the gimbal will rotate the phone to give a spinning effect.- Story Mode Templates:Choose from one of the preset templates to add a creative spin to your content. The DJI OM 4 uses preset movements, music and color palates for quick videos perfect for sharing on social media.

Useful Accessories, an Intuitive DJI Mimo AppUsing a Bluetooth connection, users can easily navigate through the DJI Mimo app to control vital settings, adjustments and choose the various preset modes. Besides the Mimo App, the DJI OM 4 also controls the basic camera functions of your smartphone's native camera app with the option of more advanced functions depending on the type of phone. Additionally, the DJI OM 4 is supported by useful accessories including a wrist strap, grip tripod and storage pouch.

DJI Care RefreshDJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI product, is now available for DJI OM 4. For a small additional charge, DJI Care Refresh provides 2 replacement units in 1 year, covering accidents like water and impact damage. The 2-Year plan provides 3 replacement units in 2 years and extends the original warranty period by one more year. Other exclusive services of DJI Care Refresh include International Warranty Service, VIP phone service and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/service/djicare-refresh

Pricing and AvailabilityDJI OM 4 can be purchased today from authorized retailers, partners and from store.dji.com for the retail price of $149 which includes a magnetic ring holder, magnetic clamp, tripod, wrist strap and storage pouch. For more information, please go to https://www.dji.com/mobile/om-4 .

About DJIDJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

