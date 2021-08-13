CAPTRUST Community Foundation Donates $510,000 To 56 Charities

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), a CAPTRUST employee-run 501(c)(3) foundation whose mission is to enrich the lives of children in local communities, today announced that the organization has donated $510,000 to 56 charities around the country as the firm celebrates its second annual Giving Day.

This summer, each CAPTRUST office was given the opportunity to allocate $10,000 to charities in its local community. Each organization must benefit children, to align with the CCF's mission. The event was a follow-up to last year's Giving Thanks campaign, where the firm gave $450,000 to 45 nonprofits.

"We are thrilled to be able to deploy the CAPTRUST Community Foundation's resources directly into the communities where we have offices around the country," said Philip D'Unger, president of the CCF and senior team leader at CAPTRUST. "As our firm grows, so does our ability to make a real impact in our communities. We look forward to continuing this annual effort for years to come, thanks to the generosity of our CAPTRUST colleagues."

The charities that received donations are:

United Way of Summit County ( Akron, OH | CAPTRUST Akron)

( | CAPTRUST Akron) Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley ( Allentown, PA | CAPTRUST Allentown)

( | CAPTRUST Allentown) Boys & Girls Club of Easton ( Easton, PA | CAPTRUST Allentown, PA )

( | CAPTRUST ) Emmaus House ( Atlanta, GA | CAPTRUST Atlanta)

( | CAPTRUST Atlanta) Foster Care Support Foundation ( Roswell, GA | CAPTRUST Alpharetta, GA )

| CAPTRUST ) just keep livin Foundation ( Sherman Oaks, CA | CAPTRUST Austin, TX )

| CAPTRUST ) EQUI-LIBRIUM ( Nazareth, PA | CAPTRUST Bethlehem, PA )

| CAPTRUST ) A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club ( Birmingham, AL | CAPTRUST Birmingham)

& Girls Club ( | CAPTRUST Birmingham) St. Mary's Center for Women and Children ( Dorchester, MA | CAPTRUST Boston, MA )

| CAPTRUST ) Time Out Youth ( Charlotte, NC | CAPTRUST Charlotte)

| CAPTRUST Charlotte) Heart Math Tutoring ( Charlotte, NC | CAPTRUST Charlotte)

| CAPTRUST Charlotte) Franciscan Health Foundation Center of Hope ( Crown Point, IN | CAPTRUST Chesterton, IN )

( | CAPTRUST ) Food Bank of Eastern Michigan ( Flint, MI | CAPTRUST Clarkston, MI )

( | CAPTRUST ) YWCA of Corpus Christi ( Corpus Christi, TX | CAPTRUST Corpus Christi)

( | CAPTRUST Corpus Christi) Rainbow Days ( Dallas, TX | CAPTRUST Dallas)

| CAPTRUST Dallas) Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project ( Dayton, OH | CAPTRUST Dayton)

| CAPTRUST Dayton) Freedom for Youth ( Des Moines, IA | CAPTRUST Des Moines)

| CAPTRUST Des Moines) Bucks County Opportunity Council ( Doylestown, PA | CAPTRUST Doylestown)

| CAPTRUST Doylestown) Hands4Hope ( Placerville, CA | CAPTRUST Folsom, CA )

| CAPTRUST ) Spectrum Health Foundation ( Grand Rapids, MI | CAPTRUST Grand Rapids)

| CAPTRUST Grand Rapids) Stewart's Caring Place: Cancer Wellness Center ( Fairlawn , OH| CAPTRUST Green, OH )

, OH| CAPTRUST ) BackPack Beginnings ( Greensboro, NC | CAPTRUST Greensboro)

| CAPTRUST Greensboro) A Child's Haven ( Greenville, SC | CAPTRUST Greenville)

| CAPTRUST Greenville) Children's Brain Tumor Foundation ( New York City , NY | CAPTRUST Greenwich, CT )

, NY | CAPTRUST ) Humble ISD Education Foundation ( Humble, TX | CAPTRUST Houston, TX )

| CAPTRUST ) Friendswood ISD Education Foundation ( Friendswood, TX | CAPTRUST Houston, TX )

| CAPTRUST ) Broken But Not Destroyed ( Hempstead, NY | CAPTRUST Lake Success, NY )

| CAPTRUST ) Sussex Montessori Charter School ( Seaford, DE | CAPTRUST Lewes, DE )

| CAPTRUST ) Rockbridge Area Relief Association ( Lexington, VA | CAPTRUST Lexington)

| CAPTRUST Lexington) Integrated Family Community Services ( Englewood, CO | CAPTRUST Lone Tree, CO )

| CAPTRUST ) Assistance League of Ventura County ( Ventura, CA | CAPTRUST Los Angeles, CA )

( | CAPTRUST ) Park View Community Mission ( Lynchburg, VA | CAPTRUST Lynchburg)

| CAPTRUST Lynchburg) Washburn Center for Children ( Minneapolis, MN | CAPTRUST Minneapolis)

| CAPTRUST Minneapolis) Valiant Cross Academy ( Montgomery, AL | CAPTRUST Montgomery)

| CAPTRUST Montgomery) Bottom Line ( Brooklyn, NY | CAPTRUST New York City)

| CAPTRUST New York City) New Alternatives for Children ( New York, NY | CAPTRUST Orlando, FL )

| CAPTRUST ) Truth in Nature ( Villa Rica, GA | CAPTRUST Peachtree City, GA )

| CAPTRUST ) Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh ( Pittsburgh, PA | CAPTRUST Pittsburgh)

( | CAPTRUST Pittsburgh) Chicanos Por La Causa ( Phoenix, AZ | CAPTRUST Phoenix)

| CAPTRUST Phoenix) Elevate Phoenix ( Phoenix, AZ | CAPTRUST Phoenix)

( | CAPTRUST Phoenix) Raleigh Dream Center ( Raleigh, NC | CAPTRUST Raleigh)

| CAPTRUST Raleigh) FeedMore of Central Virginia ( Richmond, VA | CAPTRUST Richmond)

( | CAPTRUST Richmond) Riverside Community College District Foundation ( Riverside, CA | CAPTRUST Riverside)

District Foundation ( | CAPTRUST Riverside) Bradley Free Clinic ( Roanoke, VA | CAPTRUST Roanoke)

| CAPTRUST Roanoke) Acres of Hope ( Auburn, CA | CAPTRUST Roseville, CA )

( | CAPTRUST ) Mercy Foundation ( Rancho Cordova, CA | CAPTRUST Sacramento, CA )

| CAPTRUST ) Roots Charter High School ( West Valley City, UT | CAPTRUST Salt Lake City, UT )

| CAPTRUST ) Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio ( San Antonio, TX | CAPTRUST San Antonio)

( | CAPTRUST San Antonio) White Pony Express ( Pleasant Hill, CA | CAPTRUST San Ramon, CA )

| CAPTRUST ) Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County ( Goleta, CA | CAPTRUST Santa Barbara, CA )

( | CAPTRUST ) Judson Center ( Farmington Hills, MI | CAPTRUST Southfield, MI )

| CAPTRUST ) Children's Home Network ( Tampa, FL | CAPTRUST Tampa)

| CAPTRUST Tampa) Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley ( Newhall, CA | CAPTRUST Valencia, CA )

| CAPTRUST ) Interfaith Outreach & Community Partners ( Plymouth, MN | CAPTRUST Wayzata, MN )

| CAPTRUST ) Minnesota 4-H Youth Development ( St. Paul, MN | CAPTRUST Wayzata, MN )

4-H Youth Development ( | CAPTRUST ) The Harrelson Center ( Wilmington, NC | CAPTRUST Wilmington)

Founded in 2007, the CCF has awarded more than $3.7 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children in need. The CCF is an entirely volunteer organization run by CAPTRUST employees, and sources fundraising primarily through employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

To learn more, visit www.captrustcommunityfoundation.org.

About the CAPTRUST Community FoundationThe CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUSTFounded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With nearly 900 employees across more than 50 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $60 billion in assets under management and more than $600 billion in assets under advisement (as of June 1, 2021). For more information, visit www.captrust.com.

