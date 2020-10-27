Captorra Unveils Captorra Case

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captorra, the industry leader in case-intake software for consumer-focused law firms, has unveiled Captorra Case —a comprehensive case-management solution that streamlines the process from intake to resolution, allowing law firms to manage their cases as efficiently as possible. Law firms using the Microsoft® suite of products can continue to work seamlessly in the Microsoft® environment.

In one tool, Captorra Case offers:

Seamless Client Acquisition Quickly and efficiently convert leads into clients, capturing all of the information needed to start working the matter immediately.

Quickly and efficiently convert leads into clients, capturing all of the information needed to start working the matter immediately. Optimized Legal Matter Management Easily access case status, calendar events and upcoming tasks all in one workflow management screen.

Easily access case status, calendar events and upcoming tasks all in one workflow management screen. Secure Collaboration and Integration Collaborate with colleagues, clients and third parties securely and easily using Sharepoint® and Outlook® integration. Share documents with a click of a button and access files for screen sharing, calls and internal team chats using Microsoft® Teams integration.

Collaborate with colleagues, clients and third parties securely and easily using Sharepoint® and Outlook® integration. Share documents with a click of a button and access files for screen sharing, calls and internal team chats using Microsoft® Teams integration. Robust Business AnalyticsIn-depth reporting tracks efficiency, utilization, realization and other key metrics in one dashboard.

Captorra Case is cloud-based and easily integrates with law firms' preferred technology environments and lead providers. A deep integration with Microsoft® allows users to keep tabs on every document, client detail, and communication without leaving Office. Whether working from within Office or natively within Captorra Case, the functionality remains the same.

"For years, our attorney clients have expressed a desire for a simple, unified case-management system - with the caveat that it needs to integrate into their existing technology environments and workflows," said Chris O'Brien, President of Captorra. "We answered this call with Captorra Case. It combines our more than 30 years of case-management expertise with top-notch third-party integrations to create a powerful tool that truly adapts to the needs of each individual law firm, not the other way around."

More details about Captorra Case can be found at www.captorra.com/case-management .

Captorra is a part of Martindale-Avvo , the leading online legal marketplace connecting consumers to attorneys.

About Martindale-AvvoThe leader in legal marketing, Martindale-Avvo helps attorneys grow their practice through exposure to 25 million consumers monthly. Martindale-Avvo drives prospects to attorneys with real-time lead generation, online legal profiles, live chat, website services, and lead intake and management tools. Its solutions comprise the online legal brands Martindale-Hubbell, Martindale-Nolo, Avvo, Ngage Live Chat, Captorra and Intake Conversion Experts (ICE).

