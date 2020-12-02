Captiv8 & Nielsen Study Reveals The Positive Impact Of Influencer Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8, the largest AI powered, end-to-end influencer marketing software and analytics platform, worked with Nielsen, a global leader in measurement and data analytics, to launch the first ever Nielsen Influencer Brand Effect study in the US. As influencer marketing continues to grow, marketers have an increased demand to better understand results of influencer-led marketing campaigns. Recognizing this opportunity to further measure ROI and results, Captiv8 executed the first US-based Nielsen Influencer Brand Effect Study for a leading CPG brand.

The CPG leader ran the campaign in partnership with Captiv8 utilizing Nielsen's Influencer Brand Effect solution, as the study effectively captures the extent that influencer marketing campaigns impact brand uplift. The campaign, which ran from May to June of 2020, showcased two popular food-category influencers, MyHealthyDish & The Cookie Rookie, where their content utilized the CPG product ingredient through recipe content. Study results showed that creative content proved not only to be effective and engaging, but also informative. Viewers were more likely to describe the product as "making snacking more fun" and thought it was "easy to use" - showing product usability, and making it fun in the process.

The most exciting aspect lies in CPG brand consumerism, for those who were exposed to the CPG sponsored campaign content:

90% of viewers were aware of the product/brand in the seasoning category.

85% of viewers would recommend the product to others.

75% of viewers would consider purchasing the product.

*Source: Nielsen Custom Influencer Brand Effect Study commissioned by Captiv8 measuring a CPG Product, 05/26/20 - 06/29/20, [Adults ages 25-54], [Metrics: Unaided Awareness, Aided Awareness, Favorability, Recommendation and Purchase Intent]

The results were favorable and build a strong case for influencer marketing. For brands who aspire to reach and connect with audiences, social media is not only a natural but necessary addition to the marketing mix. With Nielsen's Influencer Brand Effect study, brands are able to measure the effectiveness of influencer content against KPIs such as awareness, consideration, and message takeaway. The results of this study support how influencer marketing can drive customers further down the funnel in a myriad of ways, including recognition, brand recall, and awareness.

"For some time now, influencer marketing has moved past the initial 'proof of concept' phase, now it's all about how brands can measure results accurately and scale accordingly. This is why we are proud to have commissioned this study from Nielsen. At Captiv8, we value measurement and helping brands to achieve and surpass their campaign & ROI goals, and in this case the study helped our customer better understand results and provided a magnified lens on the granular level of results achieved through our influencer campaign." Krishna Subramanian, Captiv8 co-founder and CEO.

APPROACH

Influencer Brand Effect is a survey-based product that measures multiple campaign metrics - brand awareness, favorability, purchase intent, etc. The Influencer Brand Effect solution measures the impact of an influencer marketing campaign on perceptual changes across the target audience. This survey-based solution utilizes a test/control methodology to measure the campaign's impact on key brand metrics.

