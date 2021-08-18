CapTech Honored With Two Prestigious Consulting Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm, announced that it had received both the Consulting Magazine 2021 Best Large Firms to Work For award and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America award.

CapTech ranked in the list of 21 top firms out of more than 200 considered by Consulting Magazine . Each year, the magazine identifies the best firms to work for in the consulting profession. The rankings are based on responses to survey questions taken by a firm's own consultants. Scores are measured against culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

CapTech ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the firm's tenth time making the Inc. 5000 list since 2011. The companies recognized, on average, have grown sixfold since 2016.

"Receiving these awards shows that we're on the right path for both our company growth and company culture. Our intention has always been to be the best consulting firm to work with and to work for, and it drives everything we do," said CapTech Chairman Sandy Williamson. "By fostering an innovative, forward-thinking culture, we cultivate growth opportunities for our people and deliver solutions that maximize the impact of our clients' investments."

