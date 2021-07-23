Captain Musallam Sends Wishes To All Aquatics Olympians For The Tokyo 2020 Olympics

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Federation Internationale De Natation (FINA), President Hussain Al Musallam, wishes all the Aquatics Olympians great success in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Federation Internationale De Natation (FINA), President Hussain Al Musallam, wishes all the Aquatics Olympians great success in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games. While the athletes are in the final stage of preparation, the FINA family looks forward to watching them compete and cheer them to victory.

Highlighting the significance of commitment, hard word and every athlete's exemplary skill that instil the ability to bind the world, Captain emphasises on uniting with success and emotions. He says, "For this small moment in time, YOU will make everything in the world right again."

Thanking the athletes for sharing their remarkable achievement with the Federation, President Musallam wishes success to every Olympian and most of all a safe travel and good health.

