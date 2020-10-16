Capstead Mortgage Corporation Updates Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Time

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) ("Capstead" or the "Company") announced today that it has updated its third quarter 2020 conference call time.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) ("Capstead" or the "Company") announced today that it has updated its third quarter 2020 conference call time. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers and ask to join the Capstead Mortgage Corporation call. The audio replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. The replay can be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10148844.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.capstead.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. An audio archive of the webcast will be available until January 27, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Capstead

Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Capstead's investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels.

