Capsho Launches An Easy Way To Create Captions And Emails On Demand

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsho started as a mission to help entrepreneurs share their remarkability with their audience using Viralocity Marketing. Knowing how difficult content creation and copywriting can be, they are making it easier with their newest offering - an automated way to create a bank of unique captions and e-mails.

Capsho is a software that is designed to help entrepreneurs tell the stories behind their brands to connect with their audience. Through the Capsho platform, customers will be asked to fill out quick and intuitive 'storytelling tools'. From there, based on the customer's stories, Capsho will automatically create a bank of hundreds of captions and e-mails. Easy breezy, right?

Not only that, your captions will be shown in an Instagram grid with recommendations on what kind of visual you should create! The team are social media experts so they are constantly updating the platform. If you have a love-hate relationship with social media, this takes all the guesswork out of the dreaded algorithm.

For those who are curious to know more about Capsho, you can sign up for a free 14 day trial at www.capsho.com . Try it now and start creating your own bank of unique captions and emails.

About Capsho

Capsho is founded by Deirdre Tshien, an expert in helping entrepreneurs scale their online businesses using the power of Viralocity Marketing.

