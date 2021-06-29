Capriotti's Sandwich Shops Wins Distinguished Award From Franchise Update Media

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Update Media announced today the results of its 3 rd annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest and Capriotti's Sandwich Shops was named Most Innovative Operations Team. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand.

"We put a lot of effort into ensuring our franchisees flourish, and as we emerge out of the recent pandemic, are continuing to maintain a collaborative environment that enables us to reach our full potential," said David Bloom, Chief Operations and Development Officer of Capriotti's. "Keeping up with technological and industry trends is a 'must' for us, and we have a whole team dedicated to making our operations as savvy and efficient as possible for our franchisees, employees, and customers alike."

A jury of 7 judges evaluated the innovation, objectives, and results of more than 100 entrants. Franchise innovators, game-changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources. Twenty-two winners were chosen from among the four categories. Each winner will be profiled in Franchise Update magazine.

Capriotti's now holds the title of Most Innovative Operations Team, an award recognizing the most forward-thinking operations team that works to improve and streamline all processes and practices through innovations and technology, tactics, support, and more, enabling individual franchisees and the franchise as a whole to grow.

About Capriotti's Sandwich ShopFounded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked #17 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2020. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Franchise Update MediaFranchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com.

