Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Ranked Among Top Nevada Workplaces For 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, an award-winning chain behind some of the nation's most revered sandwiches, is adding a major accolade to its list after securing a spot on Top Workplaces in Nevada for 2021. Announced in the wake of a tumultuous year for the restaurant industry, this recent win takes on a deeper meaning for the Capriotti's crew now more than ever.

The award, put together annually by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press, measures employee satisfaction, public brand sentiment, and community connection. Overall, there are a total of fifteen individual metrics that make up the award's criteria.

"The greatest vote of confidence is the loyalty and care of our incredible employees who won this award for all of us. Our passion for an extraordinary workforce is the backbone of what we do, and it's helped us overcome some of the most challenging moments in our company's history, and it's why we are 45 years strong today," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's.

The receipt of this award coincides with Capriotti's 45 th birthday celebration this month, and serves as a reminder for fans and sandwich lovers everywhere of the extraordinary core values that the chain was founded upon in 1976. These same values are credited for expanding Capriotti's into a nationwide chain that has successfully claimed its spot as one of America's favorite sandwich shops and, what's more, an award-winning workplace.

As Capriotti's continues to evolve and expand its reach throughout the country, is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce.

About Capriotti's Sandwich ShopFounded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's famous subs are available at more than 120 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL.com. The group plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked #47 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2021. For more information, visit capriottis.com.

