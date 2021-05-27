Capriotti's Earns Spot On Fast Casual's 'Top 100 Movers And Shakers List' Of Innovative Restaurant Brands

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, was named the 47th most successful brand on Fast Casual's 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. This year's edition marks the second consecutive year that Capriotti's was included in Fast Casual's Top 100.

Additionally, the Top 100 Movers & Shakers List - a comprehensive compilation of the food industry's most successful brands - saw Capriotti's rank in the top half of Fast Casual's list both times. Companies that are in consideration to make the list do so on the basis of their dedication to innovation, leadership and resilience.

"We are extremely proud to be selected by Fast Casual as a Top 100 brand in the food industry for the second consecutive year," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "The recognition is a testament to the hard work our team has shown toward growing the Capriotti's brand, and dedication to serving our top-notch hand-made sandwiches. We want to thank Fast Casual for this honor, and are humbled to be considered part of their top evolving brands."

With a mission of sharing its passion one sandwich at a time, Capriotti's proved to be forward-thinkers with its innovative technology rollouts during the pandemic year. The franchise had all systems in place to pivot toward a delivery and curbside focus to keep its guests safe while still offering the same high-quality sandwiches. More and more guests are requiring shops to deliver menu transparency and tasty, fresh options from the brands they interact with, and Capriotti's excelled at demonstrating its ability to change everything from its operating models and menus to store layouts and employee plans.

While the brand continues to innovate and grow, so have sales and store openings. In 2020, sales figures grew more than 7% from 2019, and Capriotti's opened 18 restaurants. The franchise added 24 partners for a total of 106 restaurants thanks to the use of social media and paid search campaigns over that span. As the calendar turned to 2021, over 30 shops have been scheduled to open throughout the country with current and prospective franchisees in the process of site selecting for their locations.

One of the biggest innovative features Capriotti's has utilized is the ghost kitchen. The concept has increased its location count and offers additional development opportunities for franchisees, both in the system and under consideration. The ghost kitchens have allowed Capriotti's to break ground in markets that would not have been possible without it.

While the Top 100 does factor in the most profitable or fastest-growing brands, the criteria favors companies that show the best knowledge of fresh ideas and revolutionary tactics to offer guests something unique. That includes both in the context of product-wise and delivery-wise. Fast Casual's list rewards the companies for their outside-the-box thinking with improving its individual brand, which by extension improves the food industry as a whole.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

