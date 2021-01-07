Caprion-HistoGeneX Acquires Clinical Logistics Inc., A Virtual Central Specimen Management CRO, And Expands Its Support Of Clinical Trials Specimen Logistics

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global contract research laboratory services provider backed by Arsenal Capital Partners, announced today the acquisition of Clinical Logistics Inc. ("CLI"), a Virtual Central Specimen Management CRO based in Halifax, Canada. The acquisition enables Caprion-HistoGeneX to broaden its specimen logistics services to support the global clinical trial needs of its pharma and biotech customers better. Focused on critical specialty specimens with complex processing requirements such as limited stability and/or real-time testing needs, CLI offers integrated, customizable solutions combined with kitting and specimen logistic services for timely specimen delivery.

CLI was founded in 2002 and has supported clinical trials in over 50 countries. The company has earned a reputation for quality and customer service excellence with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, biotechs and CROs. Answering an unmet need in the marketplace for high quality handling of critical samples from clinical trial sites to the laboratory, CLI is positioned as a key player in clinical trial logistics with a focus on specialty specimens. CLI's services also include logistics and kitting for pharmacokinetic / pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) and pharmacogenomics (PG) biomarkers. "We are excited to be a part of the Caprion-HistoGeneX organization. CLI will be able to leverage the broad capabilities and global footprint of Caprion-HistoGeneX to continue to improve and rapidly globalize our Central Specimen Management services" said Raymond Mah, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of CLI.

Recently recommended for ISO 13485 certification, CLI offers customized specimen collection kits, shipment assistance at investigator sites, as well as timely specimen shipping coordination & tracking, resulting in high recovery of specialty specimens from investigator sites, optimal specimen integrity and timely analyses. With its Virtual Central Specimen Management platform, CLI eliminates the need for investigator sites to transfer specimens to a central storage facility before their arrival at third-party testing labs. As a centralized point of contact during clinical trials, CLI increases specimen handling consistency and minimizes the burden of specimen tracking discrepancies.

"Caprion-HistoGeneX is excited to expand its specimen logistics and management solutions, reinforcing our end-to-end services and ensuring specimen integrity from collection to analysis. These services will be scaled through our worldwide network of laboratories to provide comprehensive support to global clinical trial sites and help alleviate common daily challenges that our clients are facing with their complex clinical operations." said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion-HistoGeneX.

About Caprion-HistoGeneX Caprion-HistoGeneX is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics, and genomics, Caprion-HistoGeneX supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 8 facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China. For more information: www.caprion.com and www.histogenex.com

About Clinical Logistics Inc. Clinical Logistics Inc. (CLI) is a contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trial services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The services include the provision of specimen collection supplies, production of customized specimen identification labels and kits, and specimen shipping coordination, management, and tracking.For more information: www.clinicallogistics.net

About Arsenal Capital PartnersArsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market healthcare and industrials companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, has completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add.For more information: www.arsenalcapital.com

