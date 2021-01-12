Capricor Collaborates With Lonza For The Development Of CAP-1002, Its Cell Therapy Candidate For The Treatment Of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy And Other Indications

—Capricor to leverage Lonza's expertise in technology transfer and development of cellular therapies to take CAP-1002 through potential product launch and commercial supply— —The collaboration aims to expand Capricor's manufacturing capacity for potential...

LOS ANGELES and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of the first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of serious diseases, and Lonza today announced that the companies have entered into an agreement for the development of CAP-1002, its leading clinical asset using allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDC) technology for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and complications arising from COVID-19.

"As we continue to expand our manufacturing efforts for CAP-1002, our lead cell therapy product candidate, this collaboration with Lonza provides us with a partner which has world-class expertise in technology transfer and an established track record of commercializing biologics," said Linda Marbán, Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. "We are excited because this is an important step in our ability to potentially bring CAP-1002 closer to commercialization and allows us to bring this important therapy to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as quickly as possible, if approved."

CAP-1002 completed the positive HOPE-2 phase 2 clinical trial and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of DMD. CAP-1002 also received FDA acceptance of its IND application for a phase 2 clinical trial of CAP-1002 in patients with COVID-19 in August 2020, as announced by Capricor.

"Capricor's lead candidate CAP-1002 is demonstrating efficacy in late-stage clinical studies to significantly benefit patients," said Alberto Santagostino, SVP, Head of Cell and Gene Technologies, Lonza. "We will leverage our process development expertise and industrial manufacturing capabilities to enable Capricor to scale this therapy and make it available to patients globally, once approved for commercialization."

The agreement aims to expand Capricor's manufacturing capacity for potential late-stage clinical trials and commercialization. Operations will begin with a tech-transfer to Lonza's Houston (TX) center of excellence, where Lonza will perform process development activities for late-clinical and commercial-scale GMP manufacturing of CAP-1002.

About Lonza

At Lonza, we combine technological innovation with world class manufacturing and process excellence. Together, these enable our customers to deliver their discoveries in the healthcare, preservation, and protection sectors.

We are a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We work to prevent illness and promote a healthier world by enabling our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure a wide range of diseases. We also offer a broad range of microbial control solutions, which help to create and maintain a healthy environment.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today operates in 120 sites and offices in more than 35 countries. With approximately 15,500 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual employees who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 5.9 billion in 2019 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.6 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com and follow us on Twitter @LonzaGroup or Facebook @LonzaGroupAG.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) - Get Report is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. Capricor is now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of its exosome platform. For more information, visit www.capricor.com and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About CAP-1002

CAP-1002 consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a type of cardiac cell therapy that has been shown in pre-clinical and clinical studies to exert potent immunomodulatory activity. It is being investigated for its potential to modify the immune system's activity to encourage cellular regeneration. The cells function by releasing exosomes that are taken up largely by macrophages and T-cells and begin a cycle of repair. CDCs have been the subject of over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and administered to over 200 human subjects across several clinical trials.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements for Capricor

