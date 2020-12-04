Capranea Secures Strategic Investment To Drive Global Expansion

BAAR, Switzerland and EAGLE, Colo., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capranea, Switzerland's leading alpine-inspired luxury brand, announced today that it has secured a strategic private investment to drive global expansion. As part of the agreement, Progression Brands Group (PBG) has been named the global operating partner.

Capranea has established itself as the definitive Swiss leader in alpine inspired luxury. By securing this new investment, Capranea is taking the next step in its measured and strategic global expansion. The brand will focus on expanding its lifestyle offering while enhancing Capranea's presence throughout the North American market.

"I have spent the past 12 years building a brand I am very proud of," said Marc Haensli, Founder of Capranea, "With this new investment, I am excited to work alongside the PBG team as we take our message of design, quality, and love of the Swiss Alps to the rest of the world."

Through its partnership with PBG, Capranea has restructured the executive team and appointed long-time fashion and outdoor industry veterans to support Marc Haensli who will take on the newly created role of Chief Brand Officer. Ian Widmer will join as Capranea CEO, Tobin Briggs will lead Operations, Paul Phillips will lead Marketing, with Clark Gundlach and Paul Silvertown serving as Senior Advisors influencing all areas of the business.

"For years retailers and consumers have been eager for freshness in alpine luxury as past category leaders have mistreated their brands and their relationships. Capranea is perfectly positioned to remind everyone what it means to wear and trade with a brand that has strong core values and a commitment to product excellence," said Ian Widmer, President and CEO of Progression Brands Group.

Over the past 12 years, Capranea has built a best-in-class retail network with iconic luxury retailers. Whether on the streets of Zurich and Geneva, or the slopes of Zermatt, Chamonix, Banff, Aspen and Vail, Capranea can be seen on consumers who love and appreciate alpine-inspired excellence.

About Capranea

Capranea was born in the Swiss Alps in 2008. The brand was founded by Marc Haensli with the mission to develop functional and refined products that embody the alpine spirit, seamlessly transitioning from the mountain to the city streets. Visit www.capranea.com for more information.

About Progression Brands Group

Progression Brands Group is an operating company committed to partnering with emerging brands that focus on living an active lifestyle. With showrooms and offices across North America and Europe, PBG's fully integrated operating verticals provide comprehensive and customized solutions based on the brand's specific needs. Visit www.progressionbrands.com for more information.

