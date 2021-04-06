Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) (the "Company") announced today that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 3, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.capitalagroup.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5507 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (253) 237-1134. Please reference conference ID #3769467.

About Capitala Finance Corp.Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website. About Capitala GroupCapitala Group is an asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala Group has invested over $2.0 billion in approximately 170 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and aims to generate superior returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

