Capital Southwest Supports Culper Capital's Investment In The Producto Group

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation ("Capital Southwest") (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it backed Culper Capital Partners' ("Culper") investment in The Producto Group ("Producto" or the "Company") with a senior secured first lien term loan and a minority investment in the common equity. The Producto Group is formed by the acquisition of Ring Precision Components, New Vision Industries, and Dieco. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent on the facility.

"We are thrilled to partner with Culper on the formation of its first operating platform, Producto. We look forward to supporting Culper and the Company as they continue to deliver high quality tooling and components for their customers across a variety of industries," said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director at Capital Southwest. Spencer Klein, Senior Vice President at Capital Southwest, added, "Producto is well positioned to gain wallet share with existing customers and acquire new customers with their advanced equipment and industry expertise. The Principals of Culper have a wealth of experience in the precision tooling manufacturing space and will undoubtedly use that background to help drive growth for the platform."

The Producto Group, through Ring Precision and New Vision, serves as a solution driven, contract manufacturer and precision tooling provider for components and tooling for a wide variety of industries, including the medical, semiconductor, aerospace, and defense markets. Producto's cutting edge manufacturing and quality control equipment uniquely positions the Company to provide solutions for its customers most demanding applications. The Company's distribution arm, Dieco, provides custom springs, die springs, accessories, die sets and other components.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $818 million in investments at fair value as of September 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About Culper Capital Partners

Culper Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle market companies that seek true partnership solutions. Culper isn't interested in just putting money to work. Culper seeks to revolutionize the meaning of private equity by working with our trusted portfolio companies to drive value for their customers, employees, the community, and shareholders alike. For additional information, please visit https://culpercapital.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; our ability to operate our wholly owned subsidiary, SBIC I, as an SBIC; and uncertainties associated with the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve their respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, and subsequent filings, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer214-884-3829