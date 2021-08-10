Capital Senior Living Responds To Ortelius Advisors Letter

Capital Senior Living Corporation ("Capital Senior Living" or the "Company") (CSU) - Get Report confirmed that it received a letter from Ortelius Advisors, L.P. ("Ortelius") regarding the recently announced transactions with Conversant Capital LLC ("Conversant").

The Company values constructive engagement with our stockholders and is committed to maximizing stockholder value. As previously announced, the Board of Directors of the Company engaged in a thorough process to explore strategic alternatives and seek financing sources for the Company to address its liquidity needs and following the completion of this review, the Board unanimously approved the proposed transaction with Conversant. The Board's process and rationale for approving the transactions will be set out in more detail in the preliminary proxy statement which will be available to stockholders on the SEC's website in the near term.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.

