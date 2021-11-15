Capital Senior Living Changes Name To Sonida Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation, a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services, announced today that it has officially changed its name to, Sonida Senior Living. The Company's common stock will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under its new ticker symbol "SNDA."

The name Sonida (Soh-nee-dah) is a blend of sonata - a long piece of music usually made up of several parts—and vida, or life. The new tagline is Find your joy here, which expresses the important role the Company's 75 senior living communities play in the lives of residents. The Company's website is now at sonidaseniorliving.com and its social media profiles have the name Sonida Senior Living. Prior to the name change, the Company updated its visual style to be more vibrant and inviting, better reflecting the welcoming, lively atmosphere of its communities. In 2020, the Company launched a new website that includes the updated brand elements and showcases resident life at its communities.

A year ago, the Company launched an initiative to create a name that aligns with its mission and dedication to residents and their families. The project was managed in-house by an interdepartmental team that conducted stakeholder interviews with a broad subset of employees and participated in structured brainstorming sessions. As part of this process, the Company also reevaluated its organizational values and mission statement and developed an updated brand platform.

"The rebranding exercise has been a great example of how our internal team of talented people created a brand identity for the Company that fully reflects the essence of our business," said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. "It's not every day that a group of employees have the opportunity to put a lasting mark on the company, and I'm delighted with the outcome of their work. Our highest priority is the care and wellness of our residents provided by team members that treat residents like friends and serve as caregivers, advocates and often as surrogate family, going above and beyond to create moving and memorable experiences that foster joy every day. Our new name perfectly describes our communities, which are filled with the music of life."

The Company timed the name change to coincide with the recently closed investment from Conversant Capital that raised a total of $154.8 million, including aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $34 million from the common stock rights offering.

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living is one of the nation's leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them family.

