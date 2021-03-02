Capital One Spring And St Pete-based Tech Firm Partner To Amp-up Value To Real Estate Transactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EffectiveAgents.com has developed a partnership with Capital One Spring to provide a unique financial benefit to Spring customers. Spring is a growing online discounts platform partnering with over 100 industry leading merchants to offer deals tailored to small businesses. EffectiveAgents.com shares the Spring vision to offer deals that support the strategic pivots that many businesses have had to make due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are delighted to participate in Spring, bringing a technologically advanced solution to real estate transactions when customers need it most," said Kevin Stuteville, founder of EffectiveAgents.com. "Through our platform, not only will real estate clients receive cashback from their successful real estate transactions because of this partnership, but they will be referred to the top one percent of Realtors® in their neighborhood who have a proven record of high sales rates and for putting the best deals together for their clients. This is critical when you are buying or selling in today's market with a low inventory of homes and huge demand."

Spring is free and open for any small business owner and their employees, regardless of whether or not they have a Capital One relationship. Additionally, Capital One does not make money when small business owners (or their employees) use Spring. This partnership is aligned with EffectiveAgents.com's goals of providing exceptional value to meet our customers expressed needs.

EffectiveAgents.com agents are located all over the nation, serving their clients in their local communities, transacting billions of dollars annually. Home buyers and sellers come through the platform where they are referred to hand-picked agents to facilitate their real estate deal. Through its partnership with Spring, EffectiveAgents.com will provide a cashback contribution to its customers based on the real estate transaction.

EffectiveAgents.com is a community- and mission-focused organization that aims to stay responsive to the needs of its customers. In fact, it was born out of a desperate need to solve a problem. When Stuteville's stepfather passed away leaving Stuteville's mom struggling, she had a home that she needed to sell quickly during the 2008 mortgage crisis, and houses just were not moving. After trying several agents to no avail, Stuteville stepped in to help his mom.

Stuteville developed a complex, proprietary algorithm, which he used to select an agent with the greatest probability of producing the right results; it worked. Over the years, Stuteville has perfected the algorithm used by EffectiveAgents.com, which analyzes millions of real estate agents across the US, distilling that down to the top 1%.

The agents selected by EffectiveAgents.com have been thoroughly vetted and have repeatedly shown themselves to be the most successful agents in a given market.

For those looking for the absolute best agents to help buy or sell a home, navigate to https://www.effectiveagents.com/spring1000, use one of the agents provided, and customers will receive cashback based on their real estate transaction after closing.

