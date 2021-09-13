Capital Logistics Accelerates Growth, Appoints Christopher Kelly V.P. Of Strategic Planning

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics, a leading North American cold-chain logistics provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Kelly as Vice President of Strategic Planning. Mr. Kelly has joined the Executive Leadership team at Capital, as the firm marks its second consecutive appearance on the annual INC 5000 List of America's fastest growing private companies.

"Sustaining and even accelerating the high double-digit growth that Capital has seen over the last several years, requires growth throughout our organization," shared Jeff Gerson, Capital Logistics' co-Founder and CEO. "Chris is a blue-chip hire, and a strong addition to our leadership team. He will help ensure that we have processes and systems that continue our impressive growth. Chris is a strong leader, an innovate thinker, and a strategically important human resource investment, that will help drive our future."

"My primary responsibility is the ongoing development and execution of the Capital strategy," said Mr. Kelly, speaking of his new role. "Creating reliable structure for continued scalable growth, while maintaining best-in-class experiences for our customers, our providers and our team will be my focus."

Capital Logistics has seen their staff increase in size consistently over the last several years, even as COVID induced hiring challenges have become an industry-wide pain point. Originally founded in 2009, with one New York office, the company now employs a team of over 80 people throughout the Unites States.

Likewise, the company has seen their clientele expand to include some of the country and the world's largest shippers, especially in the temperature controlled segment of the industry. Capital has won numerous awards from Food Logistics, 914 INC Magazine, and INC 5000. Perhaps none of their awards is more indicative of their performance than the award they received from Target Corporation, as their Best Overall Carrier for First Mile F&B, for 2020.

"Capital is a best in breed provider. They have grown to service some of the largest and most demanding clients in the business," shared Mr. Kelly. "Continuing that upward trajectory takes planning and near flawless execution. Making sure our team has access to the right technology, all the tools they need, making sure our carrier relationships continue to be a competitive asset, and making sure that we are always forward-looking is what it takes to stay on top in this business."

About Capital Logistics: Capital Logistics is an Award Winning third party logistics (3PL) broker. The company was founded in 2009, with a mission of improving quality, service, communication and reliability in the logistics industry. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, the rapidly growing firm provides domestic and international logistics, with specialty divisions in temperature-controlled solutions, marine logistics, international freight forwarding and customs clearance.

If you would like more information, for images or interviews please contact:

John Van Dekker - jvandekker@enormouscreative.com - 914-800-9222

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-logistics-accelerates-growth-appoints-christopher-kelly-vp-of-strategic-planning-301374971.html

SOURCE Capital Logistics LLC