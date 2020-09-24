Capital-Image Founder, Yvon Desautels, Receives The 2020 CPRS Entrepreneurial Leadership Award

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society named Yvon Desautels as this year's recipient of the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award. Mr. Desautels was announced as this year's winner during the Society's 2020 Annual General Meeting on Sept. 17.

"Thank you to the Canadian Public Relations Society for this honour and for recognizing the incredible work done by the Capital-Image team," said Yvon Desautels. "Since first opening our doors more than 30 years ago, I've been fortunate to work with many passionate colleagues who've helped us deliver high quality campaigns and impactful results for our clients. I accept this award on their behalf."

The founder, and president of Capital-Image for three decades, Yvon Desautels was recognized for his more than forty year career in PR and communications, during which he and his firm have provided exceptional counsel to clients and thereby advanced the status and acceptance of the public relations function.

"Yvon has made substantial contributions to the advancement of our profession by personally mentoring dozens and dozens of his employees, offering internships and encouraging his senior employees to mentor younger talents," said Silvie Letendre, ARP, FSCRP, president of Capital-Image since January 2020. "He has created a special family-like internal culture that is deeply rooted within the DNA of Capital-Image based on mutual respect and a positive and supportive work environment.

Furthermore, some of Capital-Image's clients have been with the firm for over 15 years, speaking volume about the special quality of service they receive."

The CPRS Entrepreneurial Leadership Award is presented annually to an entrepreneur who has created and grown one or more successful communications businesses over the years, making a substantial contribution to the advancement of the profession and the prosperity of the Canadian economy. It was one of nine Major and Special Awards presented during this year's AGM.

