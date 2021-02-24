Capital Health Earns National Honor For Excellence In Treating Pancreatic Cancer

HOPEWELL, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) recently recognized Capital Health Cancer Center as an NPF Center for treating pancreatic cancer. After a rigorous audit, Capital Health earned this designation by demonstrating a focus on the multidisciplinary treatment of pancreatic cancer—treating the whole patient—with a goal of achieving the best possible outcomes and an improved quality of life.

"Being named an NPF Center for the treatment of pancreatic cancer is a great honor for Capital Health, but it is even better news for patients who need our services," said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of Capital Health Cancer Center and a hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon. "This designation is a result of the great work done by teams across disciplines at our Cancer Center every day and reaffirms Capital Health's commitment to providing innovative, world-class care that is close to home for patients in Central New Jersey and surrounding regions."

To earn recognition as an NPF Center of Excellence, Capital Health met comprehensive standards developed by a task force of pancreatic cancer experts and patient advocates. The criteria includes having expert physicians in specialties such as gastroenterology, pancreas surgery, and interventional radiology, along with more patient-focused programs such as a pain management, behavioral health, and more.

Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by medical director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At the Center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues. For more information, visit capitalhealth.org/cancer.

About The National Pancreas Foundation

Founded in 1997, the National Pancreas Foundation provides hope for those suffering from pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer through funding cutting-edge research, advocating for new and better therapies and providing support and education for patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. The NPF is the only foundation dedicated to patients suffering from all forms of pancreas disease. For more information, visit www.pancreasfoundation.org.

