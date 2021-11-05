Capital Desjardins Announces An Early Redemption Of Senior Notes Due 2026

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Capital Desjardins Inc. announced that it has called for redemption all of its $500 million principal amount of outstanding 4.954% Series J Senior Notes due 2026.

The Notes will be redeemed on December 15, 2021 at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, together with all accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, December 15, 2021.

About Capital Desjardins

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, Capital Desjardins, offers its own securities in the financial markets and invests the proceeds in securities issued by Desjardins caisses.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world with assets of $389.3 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

