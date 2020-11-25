CAPEX & Spending Cuts Across Industries Leaves The Cold Insulation Market Bleeding $854 Million In Losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Cold Insulation is expected to slump by -18.7%in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach a projected US$5.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The chemicals & oil & gas industries account for over 58% of revenues in the cold insulation market. Evaporating cash reserves & declining new investments will shave off over $854 million in market revenues in the year 2000. Post pandemic, the pent-up infrastructure needs will help bring back growth fundamentals to normal. By 2040, the world will be looking at cumulative infrastructure modernization and upgrade needs averaging to over $95 trillion. Cold insulation constitutes the general insulation's low-temperature application. It is used for the main purpose of enhancing energy efficiency in applications that operate at below-ambient range temperatures and which need protection from heat. Cold insulation reduces leakage of energy from infrastructure/equipment and improves their operational efficiency. It prevents moisture intrusion, condensation and long term degradation. Materials used for cold insulation have closed structures for preventing heat flow. Applications requiring maintenance of lower temperatures for process control, for conserving refrigeration and for avoiding surface condensation typically use cold insulation materials. Cold insulation thus serves as barrier to flow of heat. Cold insulation materials also hold the ability to save environment from depletion of ozone layer. When selecting materials for cold insulation, many properties are considered including thermal conductivity, acidity or alkalinity, chemical passivity or reactivity, abrasion resistance, compression strength, breaking load, co-efficient of expansion and contraction, combustibility, etc., based on the application type. A properly selected cold insulation would be non-complaining and maintenance free providing smooth operation longer. In the post pandemic period, growth will be driven by the ubiquity and ever-present importance of Industrial refrigeration in food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical manufacturing, refrigerated transport, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), among others. Few of the benefits of cold insulation include lower energy consumption/costs; prevents moisture condensation; enhances industrial process performance; enhances performance of refrigeration equipment; reduces emissions of pollutants; reduces noise; optimum maintenance of process temperatures and improved quality of product manufactured; ensures operating safety and protection of personnel; and prevents mold and mildew growth. Cold insulation also retards condensation by keeping surface temperatures above dew point and as a result restricts corrosion. This is an important advantage for cold pipeline insulation. Environment friendliness is also major economic and financial benefit for companies relying on process refrigeration. Lower energy consumption leads to parallel reduction in VOCs, CEs, NOX, SOX, carbon monoxide and mercury emissions. And in the current era of carbon taxes where companies are made to pay for pollution by punitive regulations, this is an important advantage. Few of the popular materials used in cold insulation include polyurethane foam, rubber foam, and foam glass. While polyurethane foam possesses characteristics such as low smoke emission and low water vapor permeability, rubber foam features high resistance to moisture vapor. Phenolic foams are also widely used. Phenolic foams have a fine cellular structure and a closed cell content of more than 95%. They are lightweight and easy to handle, transport, and install. In addition, they can be manufactured with varying densities, ranging between 35 kg/m3 and 200 kg/m3. High density variants, such as phenolic insulation boards offer superior stability and strength that make them ideal for floor insulation. Moreover, phenolic foams are mold, fungus, and vermin resistant and offer the capability of withstanding temperatures of up to 120oC. Among the numerous application areas, cold chain storage, distribution, warehousing and logistics will continue to provide the largest growth opportunity. Cold insulation is vital in ensuring effectiveness of cold chain equipment like ice-lined refrigerators, on-grid freezers, cold boxes & refrigerated vehicles to ensure quality, health, and integrity of products being transported and delivered. With competition intensifying in the food cold chain, industry players are feeling the heat to keep refrigerated freight frosty. Few of the factors driving consumption of chilled and frozen foods worldwide include growth in quick service restaurants, fast food chains and hypermarkets; rise in demand for different ethnic and international cuisine; innovation in frozen food product packaging; changing consumer perception over the nutritional benefits of frozen foods; and launch of healthy frozen foods with as low sodium, low calorie and high fiber ingredients. The market is forecast to receive an adrenalin boost with globalization of food making cold chains more global, leading to refrigerated transport vehicles traveling extended distances. As e-commerce and logistics companies step up their investments for the establishment of cold chain warehouses, the market stands to richly benefit. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

BASF SE

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.

Covestro AG

Fletcher Insulation

G+H Group

Huntsman Corporation

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

URSA Insulation, S.A.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1 II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1 1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1 Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1 Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP II-2 Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4 Cold Insulation: A Prelude II-5 A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials II-5 Key Characteristics of Cold Insulation Materials II-6 Hot Insulation versus Cold Insulation II-6 Increasing Environmental Concerns and the Critical Need to Minimize Energy Loss Drive Demand II-7 Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation Material Type II-9 Fiber Glass: A Traditional Widely Used Cold Insulation Material II-10 Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market II-11 Oil & Gas Applications Dominate Cold Insulation Sales II-12 Europe Dominates Consumption, While China Leads Global Growth in Demand II-13 Competition II-15 World Brands II-15 Recent Market Activity II-16 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-19 Rising Concerns over Greenhouse Gas Emissions Extends Growth Opportunities II-19 Exhibit 2: Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector (in %): 2019 II-20 Exhibit 3: Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Gas (in %): 2019 II-20 Exhibit 4: Worldwide CO2 Emissions from Industrial and Fossil Fuel Combustion Processes by Region (in %): 2019 II-21 Exhibit 5: WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill Gas II-22 Exhibit 6: Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal II-22 Oil & Gas Sector: Complex Operational Environments Enhance Significance of Cold Insulation Materials II-23 COVID-19 Throws New Set of Challenges for Oil & Gas Industry II-23 Exhibit 7: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E) II-26 Exhibit 8: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020 II-27 Exhibit 9: Breakdown of North American E&P Capital Spending (in %) by Type of Company for 2020 II-27 Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector: Significant Growth Potential II-28 Exhibit 10: Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025 II-29 Exhibit 11: Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by End-Use Sector: 2020E II-30 Exhibit 12: Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by Region: 2020E II-30 Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand II-31 Exhibit 13: Global Installed Base of Air Condoning Units (in Millions) for the Years 2016, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050 II-32 Construction and Infrastructure Spending Determines Demand for Cold Insulation Materials II-32 Exhibit 14: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 II-34 Exhibit 15: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040 II-35 Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion II-35 Growing Prominence of Cold Insulation in the Food Cold Chain II-37 Exhibit 16: Global Cold Storage Market Revenues (in %) by Product Category: 2020E II-38 Investments in Cold Chain Facilities to Set the Tone for Refrigeration Insulation Demand II-38 Increasing Cryogenic Equipment Deployments Augur Well for Cold Insulation Market II-40 Exhibit 17: Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 II-40 Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation Material II-41 Exhibit 18: Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020) II-41 Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products II-42 Exhibit 19: Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End- Use Sector (in %) for 2020 II-42 Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth II-43 Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials: A Promising Development II-44 Stringent Environmental Regulations to Favor Market Growth II-44 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-46 Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-46 Table 2: World Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-47 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-48 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-49 Table 5: World Historic Review for Fiber Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-50 Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Glass by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-52 Table 8: World Historic Review for Phenolic Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-53 Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Phenolic Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-54 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polystyrene Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-55 Table 11: World Historic Review for Polystyrene Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56 Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polystyrene Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-58 Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-59 Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-60 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-61 Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-62 Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-63 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-64 Table 20: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-65 Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-66 Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-67 Table 23: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-68 Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-69 Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-70 Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-71 Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-72 Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-73 Table 29: World Historic Review for Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-74 Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-75 Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-76 Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-77 Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-78 III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1 GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1 UNITED STATES III-1 COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Cold Insulation Market III-1 Market Analytics III-2 Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-2 Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-3 Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-4 Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-5 Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-6 Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-7 CANADA III-8 Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-8 Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-9 Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-10 Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11 Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-12 Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-13 JAPAN III-14 Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-14 Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-15 Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16 Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17 Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-18 Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-19 CHINA III-20 PU Foams to Gain Traction in Insulation Applications III-20 Market Analytics III-21 Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21 Table 53: China Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-22 Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-23 Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-24 Table 56: China Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25 Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26 EUROPE III-27 Market Overview III-27 Market Analytics III-28 Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-28 Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-29 Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30 Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31 Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32 Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33 Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34 Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35 Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36 FRANCE III-37 Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-37 Table 68: France Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-38 Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39 Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40 Table 71: France Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41 Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42 GERMANY III-43 Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43 Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44 Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45 Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46 Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-47 Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48 ITALY III-49 Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-49 Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-50 Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51 Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52 Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-53 Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54 UNITED KINGDOM III-55 Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-55 Table 86: UK Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-56 Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57 Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-58 Table 89: UK Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-59 Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60 REST OF EUROPE III-61 Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-61 Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-62 Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 