Capewell Announces Patrick J. McCarthy As Chief Strategy Officer

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced Patrick J. McCarthy, CFA, has joined the corporation as its Chief Strategy Officer.

McCarthy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the defense, aerospace and intelligence industries, having worked extensively with both public and private entities in New York and Washington, D.C. Prior to joining Capewell, McCarthy was the Senior Managing Director at the D.C.-based investment bank, FBR Capital Markets, where he supervised coverage of the aerospace, defense and government service industries, and managed a team that covered five industry verticals and more than 70 companies. Most recently, McCarty served as Principal at Neptune Holding, a Washington, D.C.-based strategy, consulting, advisory and private investment firm, which primarily focuses on US defense acquisition, policy and strategy.

"We are delighted to have Patrick join Capewell and build upon his impressive successes as a defense industry leader," said Gregory Bloom, Capewell President and Chief Executive Officer. "Patrick's expertise, outstanding reputation, and mission focus will serve Capewell and its customers well as he leads our strategy and customer engagement efforts. His proven experience and leadership will be key components for our team as we identify future opportunities and secure long-term success."

"I am honored to join Greg and the talented men and women of Capewell who are uniformly passionate about providing mission-critical solutions for those who put themselves at risk to protect and serve others," McCarthy said. "I look forward to working with the highly competent team at Capewell, and building upon the company's leadership in supplying Life Support & Safety Products, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related Products, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services."

McCarthy is a member of the Board of Directors for The Military Wellness Initiative, a non-profit organization focused on improving the health of military members and veterans. He is also active in defense industry organizations, including the National Defense Industry Association and the Washington Industrial Round Table.

McCarthy is a graduate of Fordham University in the Bronx, New York, and has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 2001.

About Capewell Aerial Systems:Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety, tactical, parachute, and aerial delivery solutions for the aerospace and defense industry. Operating out of Meadow of Dan, Virginia and South Windsor, Connecticut, the company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Life Support & Safety Systems, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services. The Company maintains strong relationships with the United States Department of Defense and its large prime contractors and is viewed as a vital part of the defense industrial base. https://capewellaerialsystems.com

