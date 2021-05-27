Cape Girardeau, Missouri Native Featured In Small-Town Sneakerhead Series Produced By Hibbett, Nike And Nice Kicks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (HIBB) - Get Report, a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced the latest episode drop of the popular Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH) video series, featuring sneaker enthusiasts from small towns across America. In the fourth episode, produced by Hibbett, Nike and Nice Kicks viewers are introduced to Bart Pittman of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, an avid sneaker collector who owns more than 70 pairs.

Small-Town Sneakerhead launched in 2020 as an unscripted conversation with sneaker collectors, captured in their hometowns while offering viewers a glimpse into the authentic world of sneaker culture. Episode four features 30-year-old Bart Pittman, an AT & T, Account Manager, engaged, father of two, native of Cape Girardeau and sneaker collector for 14+ years. Pittman played basketball in high school and shares how his love of basketball got him started as a passionate sneaker collector. Like other serious sneaker collectors, Pittman has a few stories about camping overnight to cop a coveted pair of kicks.

"I am excited to be part of the Small-town Sneakerhead series and put my town on the map," said Bart Pittman, Sneakerhead. "As a collector, passionate advocate, and lover of sneakers I can say that I even find joy in the chase of sneakers. And as far as favorite pairs, you can never have a favorite 'child', but I do have a few pairs that mean a little more to me such as the Nike Diamond SB dunks, the Nike Big Bang Foams, and the Jordan KAWS 4's."

"Every episode in this series has been really exciting to create and helps showcase the inspiring and diverse people who make up sneaker culture," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports. "The Hibbett team is proud to be part of the Small-town Sneakerhead series and we appreciate our partnership with Nike and Nice Kicks to bring it to light."

"My style is eclectic and versatile, and I like a little bit of everything," said Bart Pittman, Sneakerhead. "Usually, the first thing that jumps out at me is the colors and if it's a 'dope' colorway that I can put with something, I'll buy it regardless of the style or silhouette."

During the fourth Small-town Sneakerhead episode, Pittman, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, with degrees in marketing and management information systems, shows us his small town, touring Cape hotspots and landmarks. Pittman stops by the Mississippi Riverbank in downtown Cape and points out the tracking of the water line and then stops by Burrito Ville for an iconic order of delicious looking "dirty fries." Pittman said he has left Cape Girardeau a few times to move to Detroit, Omaha and St. Louis, but says he always comes back to Cape because it's a great place to live.

The new STSH episode featuring Pittman will be released in two parts on May 27, 2021 and May 28, 2021 across digital channels and social platforms including NiceKicks.com, Hibbett.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"Each episode brings to life something new about our diverse and unique community of sneakerheads," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, Nice Kicks. It has been a pleasure working with Hibbett and Nike on this project that has taken viewers on a virtual road trip around America to meet and hangout with sneakerheads from some of the most special and unique pockets of the country.

