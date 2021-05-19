Cape Cod's Code1Supply Enables Businesses To Keep Safety At Forefront

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cape Cod-based Code1Supply, a leading distributor of best-in-class medical diagnostics, brand-name supplies and equipment and provider of CPR training equipment and student materials, provides the tools Massachusetts businesses need to prepare for large summer crowds as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted throughout the Commonwealth.

Code1Supply offers medical supplies and equipment for businesses and communities, including life-saving AED kits such as the Phillips HeartStart OnSite AED for use in businesses, restaurants and summer camps. It is the only defibrillator in the market that is available without a prescription that can be used by people with no medical training. Features include:

Clear, audible and natural voice capabilities to guide the user through simple step-by-step instructions.

Ability to repeat or reword instructions without overly technical language.

Graphic-based visual instructions, providing an alternative method for users who may respond better to visual cues.

Compatibility with infant/child electrode pads cartridge for use on younger patients.

"As restrictions begin to ease in Massachusetts, many businesses are considering the safety of their staff and patrons," said Matt Regan, CEO at Code1Supply. "While COVID-19 precautions are top of mind, owners should also be ready to handle all medical emergencies that may occur on their premises. By having an up-to-date AED with proper pads and batteries, employees and visitors can feel safer returning to work and be prepared for any emergencies that may come their way."

Along with lifesaving AED kits, Code1Supply offers a multitude of first aid kits with essential supplies to treat minor injuries. The 50-Person ANSI A+ 216 Piece First Aid Kit meets both American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines and can safely treat up to 50 patients. Additional kits available from Code1Supply include the Outdoor First Aid Kit and the 50-Person Unitized Waterproof Marine First Aid Kit, which are used specifically for medical emergencies occurring in marine and other outdoor settings.

"Having a robust first aid kit on hand is essential, especially as summer camp season ramps up," added Regan. "Still, kids are not the only ones who get bumps and bruises. Making sure that your marina, restaurant or other business has a robust first aid kit can keep any minor injuries just that - minor. We recommend an annual check of your first aid kit to ensure that it is fully stocked and that none of the supplies are expired. Scheduling regular kit shipments can be an easy way to keep your kit stocked throughout the year."

Representing the most trusted and respected manufacturers of medical diagnostics, supplies and equipment, Code1Supply offers next-day shipping for all orders and free shipping on orders over $750. To learn more about how Code1Supply can support your business's first aid and AED kit needs, please visit www.code1supply.com.

About Code1Supply

Code1Supply is a national distributor of best-in-class medical diagnostics, brand-name supplies and equipment and a leading provider of CPR training equipment and student materials. Representing the most trusted and respected manufacturers of medical diagnostics, supplies and equipment, Code1Supply is committed to providing innovative products and outstanding services at the best prices. We are proud to be the medical supply partner for healthcare providers, hospitals, urgent care centers, businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.code1supply.com.

For more information about Code 1 Supply, contact: Rita Murphy SVM Public Relations 774.454.1516 rita.murphy@svmpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cape-cods-code1supply-enables-businesses-to-keep-safety-at-forefront-301295273.html

SOURCE Code 1 Supply