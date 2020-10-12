Cape Cod-Based Interior Design Firm Wins Four Top Awards

CAPE COD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casabella Interiors was recently honored with four design awards from three different organizations. Luxe Interiors Magazine awarded Casabella the " Best of the Rest, Landscape Design/Outdoor Rooms" award for 2020. The Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (EM NARI) awarded Casabella the 2020 EM NARI Contractor of the Year ( CotY) Gold Award for Residential Exterior, and America's Property Awards selected Casabella for both Bathroom Design and Residential Interior Private Residence Design awards.

These awards reflect Founder and Principal Designer, Michele Holbrook's continuous pursuit of design excellence for her clients. Says Holbrook, ""Our top priority is to provide an ultra-premium design experience for our clients. Each client's interior reflects a completely distinctive approach - no two homes are alike. I am always thrilled to see the efforts of me and my team be professionally recognized."

The LUXE Interiors Magazine RED Award honors excellence, innovation and the best residential architecture, interior design and landscape architecture projects across the country. Casabella's winning entry features extraordinary work on an outdoor living space in Dennis, Massachusetts complete with custom-designed poolside sectionals precisely placed for best ocean views, a stone fireplace, and state-of-the art outdoor kitchen.

For the CotY Award there were 80 projects submitted across eighteen categories. A panel of eleven independent reviewers judged the project entries in a blind evaluation. Casabella's outdoor space took top honors for the combined mixture of poolside relaxation and luxury.

A stunning, fully reimagined bathroom overlooking the ocean took the top prize with America's Property Awards as did Casabella's captivating residential interior featuring a fetching queen size rope bed, custom kitchen cabinetry, and bespoke furnishings to lend the home a chic seaside feel.

About Casabella Interiors

Casabella Interiors is a nationally recognized design firm specializing in distinctive and inviting home interiors. They source from a globally curated selection of custom furnishings, artwork, fixtures, and textiles and work with best-in-class artisans to deliver a five star design experience to their clients. The firm also has a Cape Cod boutique featuring a selection of their custom offerings and a 2,500 square foot off-site showroom.

