Canyon Title Partners With Moving Concierge Firm MooveGuru To Launch Canyon Concierge

ROSWELL, Ga., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Title Inc, a Boston National Company, announced the launch of Canyon Concierge today. This automated program, powered by MooveGuru, Inc., allows Canyon Title representatives and their agents to provide their customers with exclusive discounts and a utility concierge service that reduces the stress, time and expense of moving. Canyon Title along with affiliated brokers and agents can utilize the program at no additional cost, and there is no fee for consumers to participate in the program.

MooveGuru, who powers Canyon Concierge, will provide an automated, white-glove mover engagement program, free for real estate brokers and agents, that enables Canyon Title's brokerages to provide moving related services for their clients. In addition to their concierge-style utility connections center, MooveGuru sends discounts on services frequently used by homebuyers/sellers to clients branded on behalf of Canyon Title's representatives and their customers during the move and for the lifetime of the client. This "Customer For Life" approach enables the agents of Canyon Title to stay connected with their past clients long after the transaction is complete.

According to Canyon Title CEO Rob Lindley, "Home buyers and sellers are overwhelmed with all of the tasks involved in moving. At a minimum, there is a lot of packing and arranging of moving help. On top of that, utility services need to be transferred, mail forwarded, and usually home buyers need a variety of services for cleaning, landscaping, or remodeling of their new place. MooveGuru has built a stellar reputation by delivering a concierge service for home buyers and sellers that saves our customers time and money when they are moving. This is a service that will provide a significant differentiation from other title service providers and make Canyon Title the top choice for title services in the front range," says Lindley.

Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, adds, "Canyon Title is the leader in Colorado, so this partnership was an easy decision for us when we opened up our services into the state. We are excited to offer their clients a solution to reduce the stress of moving and make each Canyon Title representative a hero in the eyes of their customers," says Oakley.

About Canyon Title

Canyon Title was founded in 2001 and became a Boston National Title Agency in 2015. Canyon has offices in downtown Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Fort Collins, Golden, Greeley, and Westminster. The company currently claims 3% of the Colorado market share. Boston National is among the nation's leading independent title services providers with more than 150 clients — including master services agreements with four of the top 10 lenders — 200 employees and nine full-service offices.

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers, connects all utilities and makes the moving process more streamlined. Today, more than 1,100 brokerages, their agents, and clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

Media Contact: Victor LundWAV Group(801) 971-8446

Related Images

canyon-title-launches-canyon.jpg Canyon Title launches Canyon Concierge by MooveGuru MooveGuru, who powers Canyon Concierge, will provide an automated, white-glove mover engagement program, free for real estate brokers and agents, that enables Canyon Title's brokerages to provide moving related services for their clients.

Related Links

MooveGuru

Canyon Title

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canyon-title-partners-with-moving-concierge-firm-mooveguru-to-launch-canyon-concierge-301243769.html

SOURCE MooveGuru, Inc.