Cantu Commits To Elevating Black Female Entrepreneurs To Help Shape The Future Of Beauty

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantu Beauty , an award-winning multicultural haircare brand, has teamed up with ' 25 Black Women In Beauty ' (25BWB), to launch a new mentorship program titled " CantuElevate," developed to create roadmaps for success and growth of Black-owned businesses. The haircare brand is collaborating with 25BWB to help consult the organization's network on their business practices, helping them to economically thrive within the beauty industry.

"There has never been a more important time in history to help Black-owned businesses succeed," says Dametria Mustin Vice President of Global Marketing, PDC Brands. "CantuElevate has been crafted to build better business ecosystems to help shape the future of beauty. It's imperative that our industry support Black entrepreneurs through knowledge-sharing programs, initiatives, and funding efforts."

The program will launch with two virtual workshops hosted by 25BWB that will tackle integrated marketing, social media management, purchasing, media planning, and eCommerce techniques. Scheduled for November 12th, the first workshop will focus on building a stronger brand reputation, while the second workshop scheduled for November 19th will explain how to effectively execute through paid and earned media tactics.

At the conclusion of the workshops, three attendees will be selected to receive a Cantu sponsored marketing campaign plus media to support upcoming marketing efforts and initiatives.

ABOUT CANTUIt's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles.

ABOUT 25BWB25 Black Women in Beauty is dedicated to elevating and celebrating Black female entrepreneurs, executives, and rising stars in beauty. The organization offers an exclusive network enabling intentional network, career placement, and other services. 25BWB has been featured by Glamour, Forbes, Essence, The Zoe Report, WWD, and other leading publications. Visit 25BWB.org to learn more.

ABOUT PDCPDC Wellness & Personal Care Co. (formerly known as PDC Beauty & Wellness Co.) has its origins in Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., which was founded in 1981. PDC has emerged as one of the world's fastest growing beauty and wellness companies in the world. PDC's portfolio of category-leading brands includes Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®. PDC's products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery, and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK, and in over 60 markets globally. PDC was recently named U.S. Supplier of the Year, Consumables, Health & Wellness, by Walmart. PDC is owned by affiliates of CVC Funds and Leonard Green & Partners, as well as its management. For more information, please visit: www.pdcbeauty.com.

ABOUT CVC CAPITAL PARTNERSCVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 23 offices and over 550 employees throughout Europe, Asia, and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$160 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$105 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in more than 80 companies worldwide, employing over 400,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of approximately US$92 billion. For further information about CVC please visit cvc.com.

ABOUT LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. ("LGP") is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 90 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, business, and healthcare services, as well as retail. For more information, please visit leonardgreen.com.

