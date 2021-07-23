Cantu Beauty Nurtures The Next Generation Of Female Leaders, Partnering With Gyrl Wonder To Support Young Black And Latina Girls From Curl To Toe

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantu Beauty , an award-winning multicultural hair care brand, is teaming up with nonprofit Gyrl Wonder , to support Black and Latina communities by nurturing the next generation of female leaders from curl to toe. Together, the partnership will provide bespoke events, resources and programs designed for ambitious young women of color to help build resilience, self-confidence and mental wellness as they embark on the next phase of their personal and professional journeys.

Naturally, the programming kicks off this Saturday, July 24 on International Self-Care Day with a conversation between Cantu Beauty's Melissa Carnegie, Head of Global Communications and Community, and Gyrl Wonder founder Tola Lawal. The duo will host an Instagram Live on @CantuBeauty at 3:00pm EST inviting Gyrl Wonder mentees and the #CantuCrew community to participate in a discussion on all things self-care.

"Women of color deserve to be championed," says Dametria Mustin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Cantu Beauty. "Cantu Beauty is excited to work with Gyrl Wonder to empower young women's self-esteem, confidence and equip them with skills to not only navigate the competitive workforce, but also set the tone early that emotional wellness and work-life balance is also a key ingredient to success."

The Instagram conversation is the first of a series of programming designed specifically for Gyrl Wonder mentees. In August, Cantu will host a series of virtual workshops for National Wellness Month to promote positive energy for the mind, body and soul. Then, Cantu and Gyrl Wonder will convene more than 100 girls for an Emotional Wellness Summit in October. Cantu Beauty has committed an initial investment in Gyrl Wonder programs through the remainder of the year, with support from an in-store point-of-purchase display at select Walmart stores nationwide with a portion of proceeds benefitting Gyrl Wonder.

"Gyrl Wonder thrives because we lean on our community of generous leaders like the women at Cantu Beauty who want to make a difference in our girls' lives," says Tola Lawal, Gyrl Wonder's founder. "We are ecstatic to bring on a partner like Cantu this year that can help bridge the gap between the hard skills our girls learn ahead of entering the workforce, but also reinforce those intangibles they need to practice, like self-care, in order to flourish in their careers."

The Gyrl Wonder partnership is one of Cantu Beauty's recent commitments to elevate Black and Latina women in their community. Last fall, Cantu Beauty launched Cantu Elevate: a program in collaboration with 25 Black Women in Beauty to lift up Black female entrepreneurs to shape the future of beauty. The inaugural program awarded three Black female entrepreneurs a Cantu-sponsored advertising campaign valued at approximately $160,000 with campaigns set to launch this year.

ABOUT GYRL WONDERGyrl Wonder is a professional pipeline 501c3 initiative giving rise to ambitious young women of color between the ages of 17 - 22. Its mission is to empower girls through social impact, career exploration and objective alignment. They provide access and resources necessary for them to successfully enter a competitive workforce while teaching them how to leverage these tools to reach their personal and professional goals. Gyrl Wonder equips the young woman who has found her passion with the toolkit necessary to turn her interests into a career. They provide support through career exploration for the young woman who struggles to find a career aligned to her skillset. Young women receive guidance and access to resources that help propel them into the profession of their choice. Through programming, community service, mentorship, and flagship initiative, the Gyrl Wonder Leadership Academy, young girls are introduced to purpose exploration that is aligned with their passions and skillsets. Gyrl Wonder also offers internship placement for college girls, career development for recent college graduates and resume and interview preparedness workshops to all! Learn more at gyrlwonder.org.

ABOUT CANTUIt's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles. Cantu Beauty is a part of PDC Wellness & Personal Care. For more information, visit pdcwellness.com.

