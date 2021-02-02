Cantu Beauty Announces Winners Of Elevate Workshop Series In Partnership With 25 Black Women In Beauty

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantu Elevate , the latest initiative from Cantu Beauty , an award-winning multicultural hair care brand, and ' 25 Black Women In Beauty ' (25BWB) has selected the winners of the beauty business accelerator: Alicia Scott of Range Beauty , Arah Sims of Kyutee Nails , and Tomi Alisha of NaturAll Club . Each winner participated in the Cantu Elevate workshop series last fall and was chosen out of more than 60 women-led beauty businesses to receive a Cantu-sponsored campaign valued at $160,000. Scott, Sims, and Alisha advanced in the selection process through their enthusiastic efforts and engagement during the workshops and coupled with their innovative product offerings, captured the attention of Cantu.

"With black entrepreneurs, especially women, starting businesses at a higher rate we wanted to provide a catalyst for these businesses to succeed," says Dametria Mustin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Cantu Beauty. "After learning more about these amazing women-led businesses, I'm inspired by what they were able to take away from the experience to help navigate the shifts taking place in the beauty industry."

As an entrepreneur, there is always room for continued education. During this transformative season, Cantu Beauty will team up with The Sasha Group (a VaynerX company) and Reddish to work directly with each womenpreneur to continue the journey of strengthening their brand. Together, Cantu, Sasha, and Reddish will use their respective expertise to help build a brand marketing campaign or e-commerce presence for each beauty brand to launch in spring 2021.

Sims, Alisha, and Scott will focus specifically on their business challenges to take their brand to new heights in the beauty space. After gaining public approval, Kyutee Nails, a direct-to-consumer nail glam company, came to fame using advanced technology to create nail polish art peel-n-press. Popular influencers and celebrities caught on and the trendy designs got exposed to over 20 million social platform users. Sims wants to leverage this opportunity to present Kyutee Nails as an innovative brand that fuses beauty with a purpose and revitalizes its e-commerce strategy.

NaturAll is seeking to set a new beauty standard by only using fresh, frozen, natural, and non-toxic ingredients to hand-make healthy hair formulas that provide ultra hydration. Vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand Range Beauty focuses on clean products for the forgotten shades, utilizing botanicals in makeup to create special formulas for acne and eczema-prone skin. Both brands are looking to learn how to manage a successful marketing campaign using the latest measurement tools to compare their metrics against other start-up competitors.

"The workshops were a great reminder to always tap back into our 'why' and 'who'," says Alicia Scott of Range Beauty. "My favorite part of the workshops was actually our homework after the first session. Writing out my North Star and thinking through my audience in more detail helped me think about our marketing efforts in a more targeted way."

Cantu Beauty created Elevate with its marketing partners to provide access and education to help Black, female-led beauty businesses thrive economically within this new beauty landscape. Through guided workshops and a grant program, Cantu will continue its work with 25 BWB to provide a platform that accelerates continued growth for beauty businesses.

