Canton, MA ComForCare Franchise Owners Receive 2020 Franchise Of The Year Award

DETROIT, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton, MA ComForCare franchise owners, Su and Sumit Madan were awarded the 2020 Franchise of the Year award at ComForCare's 18th annual franchise conference. Franchise of the Year is the most prestigious award following Caregiver of the Year.

The Madans were recognized out of more than 200 locations for being high-level producers in the franchise system, creating and nurturing a strong local team, and being selfless givers among other qualities.

"Su and Sumit embody the ComForCare values within their office and for the population they serve," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care. "They care for their clients as family, serve the community passionately, realize that dignity matters, are present and engaged in managing their internal and external staff, and have fun while they do it."

Su has been a natural caregiver most of her life. From taking care of her own extended family and neighbors, she finds caring for people incredibly satisfying and is what led her to open a home care franchise with her husband.

"In India, it is ingrained into the culture that the family takes care of the older generations as they age," said Su Madan. "Most of the steps I've taken and the things I've done have been to care for others and to make a difference in someone's life. Our office works hard every day for our clients and we are proud to be known as the reliable home care company in our community."

The Madans opened their franchise in 2013 and are part of one of the fastest-growing franchise business sectors in the country. And with the number of Americans aged 65 and older projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060 , demand for businesses like the ComForCare franchise that the Madans operate will continue to increase as people strive to age in place.

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 225 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best life possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults.

