Cansel Expands Its Business Footprint Into The United States With The Acquisition Of California Surveying & Drafting Supply, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cansel, a software, hardware, and service provider to engineering, surveying, construction and utility industries, announced today the strategic acquisition of California Surveying & Drafting Supply (CSDS) in Sacramento, California, USA with retail locations in Dublin and Fresno. Over the past 30 years, CSDS ranks among the leading U.S. Trimble distribution partners as a reseller and is one of America's largest HP DesignJet dealers. Similar to Cansel, CSDS has built expertise in the surveying, MGIS and wide format markets and are considered experts in 3D laser scanning and UAV technologies. CSDS also operates California's largest real-time GNSS network, providing precision positioning with one-centimeter accuracy for surveying, mapping, engineering, forensics and agricultural applications.

"We are extremely excited to welcome the CSDS group of employees to the Cansel team," states Martin Trudelle, Cansel President. "As a leader in the survey and geospatial supply business, it is extremely important that we continue to offer the highest level of expertise to support a broad range of custom professional services and products to our customers. This foray into the US market aligns with Cansel's strong desire to grow our business and is a great fit with our already extensive Canadian network."

"After leading CSDS since 1986, I felt it was the right time for my family to move to the next phase of our lives," notes Bruce Gandelman, founder and majority owner of California Survey & Drafting Supply. "I'm confident that the existing management team at CSDS will maintain the same great level of service, support and professionalism that our customers have come to expect from us. This partnership brings stability for the CSDS employees and a strong commitment to excellence by the Cansel team, whom I have known and respected for many years."

Furthermore, Tom Cardenas, President of CSDS commented, "Becoming a part of the Cansel team is in perfect alignment with CSDS's culture and focus on meaningful client relationships, technical expertise and dedication to delivering excellence to the industries that CSDS has served for over three decades. Our combined experience with innovative technical solutions and services along with a common vision for future growth opens a very exciting new chapter for both organizations."

California Surveying & Drafting Supply will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cansel. The existing CSDS management team will remain in place to provide leadership and an uninterrupted customer experience.

About Cansel

For over 50 years Cansel has helped clients capture, transform and manage data leading to increased efficiency and profitability. We provide solutions to engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry and government sectors to improve productivity in the complete field to finish workflow. www.cansel.ca

About California Surveying & Drafting Supply

California Surveying & Drafting Supply, Inc., is a leading provider of geospatial tools, technology and training for businesses and government agencies throughout California.

www.csdsinc.com

