CanRemediate Is Here To Clean Your Cannabis Flower Of Microbial Contaminants, While Preserving The Quality Of Your Product!

CLOVERDALE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our process utilizes Radio Frequency technology to efficiently and effectively pasteurize flower, while maintaining both the cannabinoid content and a great terpene profile. The appearance remains unaltered, and your product is able to enter the market as smokable flower. One of the major values of using our cannabis process is that it not only kills all strains of human pathogenic microbes, such as aspergillus, but it also kills microbes responsible for aging and browning the cannabis flower, effectively extending shelf life. Pasteurizing your cannabis before submitting for lab testing will greatly reduce your risk of failing for all microbial contaminants, saving you time and money in the long run.

Several key benefits to our specific process include:

Radio frequency uses volumetric heating, meaning there is no temperature differential from the surface to center, and no prolonged soak time which could be damaging to protein functionality.

A short heating cycle (only 15 minutes) allows the product to maintain protein functionality, and other organoleptic and nutritional qualities.

A rapid temperature rise reduces the ability for microbes to acclimate themselves to defend against high temperatures.

Radio frequency is significantly less invasive compared to radiation and ozone

A very small amount of moisture loss - flower with a moisture content of 10% before remediation may test at 9% moisture after remediation

At CanRemediate, we pride ourselves on having developed a process with standard operating procedures (SOPs) that provide the best solution for producers, as well as the end user. Our method provides a safe and effective solution to microbial issues, without degrading your product. Having a microbial issue no longer means a choice between turning the material into distillate, or destroying the terpenes using radiation or ozone as a decontamination method!

Our services are currently available to all cannabis license holders within the state of California, with plans to expand into other states. We offer our pasteurization / remediation services at a rate of $49.95 per pound, with a turnaround as fast as 48 hours. We will also handle the remediation plan with CDPH in the event you are dealing with a failed compliance batch test. We provide a 100% effectiveness guarantee of our process and are even able to provide transportation at very reasonable rates.

Contact us at Canremediate.com 415-484-2590 Jeff@canremediate.com

