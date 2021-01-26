Canopy Growth To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results On February 9, 2021

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 before financial markets...

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (CGC) - Get Report will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 before financial markets open on February 9, 2021.

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Mike Lee, EVP & CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on February 9, 2021.

Webcast InformationA live audio webcast will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418491&tp_key=44498b6183

Replay InformationA replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2021 at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418491&tp_key=44498b6183

About Canopy Growth CorporationCanopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-on-february-9-2021-301215453.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation