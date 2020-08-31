Canopy Growth To Participate In Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference On September 9, 2020

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or "the Corporation") announced today that CEO David Klein, and EVP & CFO Mike Lee will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays...

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (CGC) - Get Report ("Canopy Growth" or "the Corporation") announced today that CEO David Klein, and EVP & CFO Mike Lee will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 4:40pm ET.

The presentation will be conducted by live audio webcast, and will be accessible through the company's website at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/. A replay option will be available on the company's website for those that cannot participate in the live event.

About Canopy Growth CorporationCanopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, as well as lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

